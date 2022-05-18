The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tibi calls Yesh Atid MK 'scum' in plenum

Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben-Ari leaves Knesset rostrum in tears following MK Tibi's remarks.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 18, 2022 17:38

Updated: MAY 18, 2022 17:52
MK Ahmad Tibi attends a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on May 16, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK Ahmad Tibi attends a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on May 16, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Joint List faction chairman Ahmad Tibi called Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben-Ari “scum” from the rostrum of the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

Tibi said he was outraged at Ben-Ari, because she had said on Channel 12’s Meet the Press program on Saturday night that she was not upset about the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin. Ben-Ari said she made the comment because she believed Abu Akleh’s reports made Israel look bad around the world.

“I will never forgive you for what you said on TV, that you are not sorry about what happened to Shereen,” Tibo told Ben-Ari. “You are the scum of humanity.”

Tibi, who was a close personal friend of Abu Akleh and a neighbor in Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina, repeated the word “scum” over and over again after Deputy Knesset Speaker Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) pleaded with him to take back the word.

Sova made Tibi leave the Knesset rostrum, as Ben-Ari shouted at him that he “should be ashamed.”

Ben-Ari was invited to come up to the rostrum and defend herself. She spoke in tears to the Joint List MKs in the room.

“I never cursed any of you,” she said. “You need to respect this place.”



Tags Knesset ahmed tibi merav ben-ari
