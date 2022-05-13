The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF: Investigation into bullet that killed Palestinian journalist inconclusive

The IDF found, in the next stage of its investigation into the bullet that killed of Palestinian Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was inconclusive as to which side shot the bullet.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 13, 2022 14:14

Updated: MAY 13, 2022 14:41
A colleague reacts next to the dead body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank (photo credit: REUTERS)
A colleague reacts next to the dead body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, in Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The IDF has released the preliminary investigation into the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, saying that it is still impossible to determine who shot her. 

IDF troops entered Jenin on Friday and were seen at the location where Akleh was killed. As part of the investigation into her death, the Israeli military is attempting to reconstruct the incident in order to understand from where the bullet was fired.

Though there were several clashes, the army is investigating the specific firefight in which Abu Akleh was shot and has asked all troops invovled in that clash to hand over their weapons so that the military can perform ballistic investigations on them.

The military said that they entered Jenin in order to carry out arrests and were met by “widespread and uncontrolled gunfire” as well as accurate shots and improvised explosive devices hurled towards troops. 

“During the end of the operation, in broad daylight and when forces had left the camp, a journalist who was in the area of the fighting was injured during an exchange of fire.”

PALESTINIANS CARRY the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, in Ramallah on Wednesday. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS) PALESTINIANS CARRY the body of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, in Ramallah on Wednesday. (credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

According to the preliminary investigation, while it remains impossible to determine the source of the bullet, there were several possibilities that could have led to her death. 

One possibility was that as part of the attempt to hit troops, Palestinian gunmen fired hundreds of bullets from several points. 

“As part of their attempts to hit IDF vehicles, dozens of bullets were fired uncontrollably, including in the direction of where the reporter was heading,” the military said. 

The other possibility they said was that an IDF Force fired several bullets from a special slit in their jeep through a telescopic sight towards the gunmen. 

“There remains the possibility” that the reporter who was standing near the gunmen “was hit by the force’s shots against the terrorists,” the army said adding that she had been some 200m from the troops. 

All Palestinian witnesses, including the other journalists who were with her have denied that there were gunmen in the vicinity and have blamed soldiers for shooting her. 

Though the Palestinians have continued to refuse to work with Israel regarding the investigation into her death, “Getting the bullet for a professional ballistic examination may determine between the options,” the army said. 

Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen.Aviv Kochavi instructed the military “to continue to act and investigate the incident, using all the tools at our disposal and with a commitment to transparency and to reveal the truth,” the statement said, adding that it “sees great importance in the freedom of the press and work to preserve it.”

Israeli security forces have increased their alertness in and around Jerusalem today for her funeral. 

The Israel Police forces will be at high readiness in order to “enable the funeral to take place and to deal with disturbances and violence of any kind,” a police spokesman told The Jerusalem Post.

Abu Akleh, from Beit Hanina, was struck by a bullet to the head while covering an IDF raid that saw heavy clashes between forces and Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday. 

Though it has still not been determined who fired the bullet that hit her, her death sparked international outrage against Israel and IDF forces.

Her body was brought to Jerusalem from Ramallah on Thursday. 

Thousands are expected to attend the funeral on Friday that will leave the Beit Hanina neighborhood around 14.15, be taken to a church in the Old City and then end at the Christian Mount Zion Cemetery where she will be buried next to her parents.



Tags Jenin Jerusalem Palestinians West Bank Palestine journalism Al Jazeera Palestinian Shireen abu Akleh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020
2

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
3

False report that Russian frigate hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
4

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
5

Gantz says Israel protects ‘freedom of worship’ at ambassador Iftar dinner

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by