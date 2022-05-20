The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Lapid: Too early to eulogize the current government

Lapid spoke to Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and had what both termed a "positive conversation"

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MAY 20, 2022 09:30
Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)

It is too early to eulogize the current government, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid wrote on social media on Friday.

Zoabi announced that she was leaving the coalition to protest a series of issues important to the Arab community in Israel

"This government is the right thing for the state of Israel and the people of Israel," Lapid wrote. "We have no intention of surrendering or giving up on it. We have no intention of giving [former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] "Bibi" and [MK Itamar] Ben-Gvir a chance to destroy the country. We will do what we do every time, sit with whom we need to sit, and fix what needs to be fixed."

"I will support the coalition as long as it is attentive to the needs of the Arab society," Zoabi said in an interview with Army Radio on Friday morning.

MK GHAIDA RINAWIE ZOABI attends a Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs meeting, in the Knesset in June (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK GHAIDA RINAWIE ZOABI attends a Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs meeting, in the Knesset in June (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



