Lapid: Too early to eulogize the current government

It is too early to eulogize the current government, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid wrote on social media on Friday.

Lapid spoke to Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi and had what both termed a "positive conversation"

Zoabi announced that she was leaving the coalition to protest a series of issues important to the Arab community in Israel

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"This government is the right thing for the state of Israel and the people of Israel," Lapid wrote. "We have no intention of surrendering or giving up on it. We have no intention of giving [former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] "Bibi" and [MK Itamar] Ben-Gvir a chance to destroy the country. We will do what we do every time, sit with whom we need to sit, and fix what needs to be fixed."

"I will support the coalition as long as it is attentive to the needs of the Arab society," Zoabi said in an interview with Army Radio on Friday morning.

MK GHAIDA RINAWIE ZOABI attends a Special Committee on Arab Society Affairs meeting, in the Knesset in June (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.