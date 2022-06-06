The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Sexual assault accusations levied against Israeli doctors - Yediot

An investigation published in Yediot Ahronot revealed Israel's health system's systemic failure in preventing and sanctioning sexual misconduct.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 6, 2022 10:23
Israeli activist protest against Yuval Carmi, a psychologist suspected of committing sexual offenses and in support of Kim Ariel Arad who is one of the alleged victims of Yuval Carmi, in Jerusalem, October 24, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli activist protest against Yuval Carmi, a psychologist suspected of committing sexual offenses and in support of Kim Ariel Arad who is one of the alleged victims of Yuval Carmi, in Jerusalem, October 24, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

An investigation published in Yediot Ahronot's "7 days" magazine on Friday revealed a number of sexual harassment accusations by women against doctors in the Israeli healthcare system. The professional rank of the doctors varied.

The article opened a pandora's box, as dozens more complaints have poured in since then. Titled "The [woman] doctors' outcry," the article also described the health system's unwillingness to sanction the accused doctors and victims being pushed out of the system after speaking out.  

The article was the outcome of a process that began two years ago after a group named "[women] doctor's room," in which women doctors realized that many of their colleagues had also been sexually harassed and that they were not the problem.

"With the emergence of the #MeToo movement, women from all walks of life have found the courage to talk about what is happening to them and the systems in which they work — including in the political or military system — and there was one place that cried out and was not talked about: the medical world," Dr. Daphna Shochat, an endocrinologist and director of the Gender Adaptation Clinic at Wolfson Hospital, told Yediot Ahronot. 

"With the emergence of the MeToo movement, women from all walks of life have found the courage to talk about what is happening to them and the systems in which they work - including in the political or military system - and there was one place that cried out and was not talked about: the medical world."

Dr. Daphna Shochat

"When they took advantage of us, when they blackmailed us for sexual favors and when they talked to us as if we were living 50 years ago — we thought that maybe these are the departments we work in, that it's something we exuded. In short, it's our fault. Suddenly, the Facebook group arose and things that had not been discussed between doctors until then began to surface."

When did this happen? 

The complaints mentioned in the article and in a follow-up article on June 6 were varied. Many, according to the report, most of the incidents occurred on late-night or weekend shifts in which women doctors and nurses found themselves alone with doctors.

But, other instances of alleged assault occurred in broad daylight and during standard workdays, including inappropriate comments and even groping while the women were examing a patient or leaning over a patient on a surgical table.

Doctor listening to a patient, illustrative. (credit: DEPOSIT PHOTOS) Doctor listening to a patient, illustrative. (credit: DEPOSIT PHOTOS)

Although not mentioned by name, the article noted that some senior doctors were known to be sexual predators but were still working in their positions, while their victims' careers were sidelined.

What has the government done to help?

In November, a report that was compiled by the Shamir Medical Center and submitted to the Health Ministry's gender equality trustee described the state of a culture of sexual harassment by doctors and other medical staff. The report also included specific recommendations to fight it.

Despite these efforts, a new policy against sexual harassment announced by the Health Ministry on May 23 was met with harsh criticism since it left out some of the report's most important conclusions.

According to the policy, every medical institution is required to have a point person responsible for complaints, and a disciplinary committee comprised of equal gender and social makeup as much as possible.

Also, the committee must have at least one person who has undergone training on how to deal with sexual harassment complaints. Complaints must be addressed within a "reasonable" amount of time and the complainant should not be harmed in any way by the complaint. The victim and the perpetrator should receive the results of the investigation and each institution's data and actions on the issue would be presented annually to the national sexual harassment trustee.

What the policy missed

What the policy did not address, contrary to recommendations, was the need to share information between medical institutions about serial harassers; sexual harassment trustees do not have sufficient professional experience and are not granted professional assistance; the process of nominating the disciplinary committees was not transparent, and more, according to the website of Israel's Association of Public Health Physicians.

"We must not tarnish all doctors, thousands of whom have done nothing wrong, so I do not think it is a struggle that belongs only to women - every decent doctor in the system should condemn the phenomenon, and men must not cooperate - not even by remaining silent," dentist Dr, Maya Rozenfeld said to Yediot Ahronot.

"Many of the testimonies we received included examples of someone or someone who witnessed someone else being harassed, and no one said anything. There is a fear that if you say something it will hurt you professionally " 



Tags sexual harassment Health Ministry Gender sexual assault sexual abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Russian naval landing force ready for 'intended tasks' - report

Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014
2

Taiwan jets scramble as 30 Chinese aircraft enter air defense zone

A model of the Chinese Fighter aircraft is seen in front of Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 28, 2022. Picture taken April 28, 2022
3

Laser air defense will 'bankrupt' enemies firing rockets - Bennett

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the Magen Or platform
4

France: Four neo-Nazis arrested for planning 'Jew hunt' during soccer match

Finnish neo-nazis start their Independence Day march with swastika flags in Helsinki, Finland December 6, 2018
5

Why is Iran showing off a 'secret' drone base? - analysis

Iran's Army chief, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri visit an underground site with drones at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on May 28, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by