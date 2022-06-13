The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Orbach to not vote in Knesset until Judea and Samaria bill passes

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government "is on its death bed, receiving artificial resuscitation," opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu told his faction in the Knesset.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 15:56

Updated: JUNE 13, 2022 16:15
MK Nir Orbach attends a Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on September 25, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Nir Orbach attends a Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on September 25, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Yamina MK Nir Orbach left the Knesset Monday after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and told confidants he will not participate in votes until the Judea and Samaria emergency bill passes.

Death bed

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government "is on its death bed, receiving artificial resuscitation," opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu told his faction in the Knesset on Monday, the one-year anniversary since it was sworn in.

Netanyahu will face off against Bennett in a special session of the Knesset on Monday night after voting on key legislation was pushed off, because the coalition lacks a majority to pass it. 

"The government is going through one of the longest funerals in history," Netanyahu said. "The time has come to return to having a real government. This government is not serious, professional or successful. Just because you sit in a cockpit doesn't make you a pilot. This government must go home."

"The time has come to return to having a real government. This government is not serious, professional or successful. Just because you sit in a cockpit doesn't make you a pilot. This government must go home."

Benjamin Netanyahu

Coalition faction meetings

Earlier, the heads of the parties in the coalition took turns praising their governments and reminding voters why they ousted Netanyahu. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman noted financial numbers now compared to a year ago and said the current government has succeeded more than all others.  

Labor leader Merav Michaeli reached out in her faction meeting to coalition rebels Orbach (Yamina), Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz), Mazen Ghanaim (Ra'am - United Arab List) and Michael Biton (Blue and White).

Labor leader Merav Michaeli is seen at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Labor leader Merav Michaeli is seen at the Knesset in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"I call on my friends and colleagues - Nir, Ghaida, Mazen, Michael - do not let all our great achievements go down the drain," she said. "Do not let them confuse you, lie to you and sell you all kinds of fictions and legends. You are partners in the miracle that happened here, in this government that is so important, in this historic coalition. We all share the responsibility to ensure it continues, for the State of Israel and for the people of the State of Israel."

Bennett met with Orbach and Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz with Rinawie Zoabi on Monday, but no progress was reported from either meeting. Rinawie Zoabi declined to comment on the contents of her meeting. "Every MK in the coalition should understand the responsibility on our shoulders and vote according to the decisions of the coalition," Horowitz said in a reference to Rinawie Zoabi, but without saying her name. The mandate an MK receives is not personal. It belongs to the party."

Rinawie Zoabi entered her faction meeting while Orbach was noticeably absent from his. 

Ra'am head Mansour Abbas told the Knesset Channel that "there is still time" and "we will find a solution" to the coalition's multiple crises.

He has not called upon Ghanaim to quit - only to engage in soul searching and put the national good ahead of his personal interests. 



