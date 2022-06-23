The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Police official convicted for beating journalist at anti-Bibi protest

At the time of the protests, there was regular conflict between the police and anti-Netanyahu demonstrators over violating social distancing regulations during the corona pandemic.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 18:28

Updated: JUNE 23, 2022 18:29
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on March 20, 2021, a few days before the Israeli general elections. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israelis protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, near the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on March 20, 2021, a few days before the Israeli general elections.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A senior police official was convicted on Thursday of beating two people, one of whom a journalist, during a protest against then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on August 22, 2020.

Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court Judge Einat Ron found that although the protesters lacked a permit, justifying the police using aggressive force while seeking to disperse the crowd was not allowed. Rather, aggressive force by police against protesters can only be used to respond to aggressive physical actions and law-breaking by protesters.

At the time of the protests, there was regular conflict between the police and anti-Netanyahu demonstrators over violating social distancing regulations during the corona pandemic, and over the extent of the protests against the former prime minister. The protests were against Netanyahu remaining prime minister while facing a trial for public corruption, as well as charges that he was using pandemic rules to try to delay the trial and unconstitutionally clamp down on demonstrations against him.

In July 2020, then-public security minister Amir Ohana was accused of trying to pressure the police into roughing up protesters to reduce their numbers and impact.

On August 22, senior police official Nissim Gueta was overseeing the police’s handling of a protest, which had no permit, moving toward the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.

Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on road number 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, October 6, 2020. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90) Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on road number 1 between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, October 6, 2020. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

The police said that the protest should be dispersed, if necessary by force, because the protesters lacked a permit and were getting out of hand, disrupting public order.

During the protest, Avichai Green complained to Gueta that those under his command were beating protesters and being too rough with demonstrators.

There is a dispute between the two on whether Gueta nastily dismissed Green, or Green got in Gueta’s face in a disrespectful and threatening way, or whether both occurred.

Regardless, Gueta struck Green twice.

Next, an unidentified protester, seeing Gueta strike Green, tore off Gueta’s anti-riot mask and tried to flee.

This unidentified protester was apprehended and arrested.

During the arrest, there were accusations that police were unduly rough with him and counter-accusations that protesters interfered with the arrest, tossing water and dirty materials at police.

Yalon Gurvitz's involvement

Journalist and videographer Yalon Gurvitz was recording the entire series of incidents, but had no interaction with the police.

When Gueta saw Gurvitz filming, he struck him twice, and also struck his video camera.

The court said that regardless of whether Green acted badly, his actions were not severe enough to warrant Gueta striking him. Moreover, the court said this was doubly true for Gurvitz, who had done nothing disruptive at all, and who should have been granted extra protection as a journalist recording a controversial event being debated by the public.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests Amir Ohana
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region
5

Explosion may have hit IRGC missile base in west Tehran - report

An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by