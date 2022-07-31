Degel Hatorah may run alone, Gafni warns

The Lithuanian haredi party Degel Hatorah, which makes up the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party along with the hassidic faction Agudat Yisrael, may choose to run independently in the upcoming election, 'Degel' leader and UTJ chairman MK Moshe Gafni said recently in a faction conference.

The two factions have ideological differences, Gafni explained during the meeting, which was held on Tuesday.

"Every hassid must listen to his rebbe, but we listen to our rebbes", Gafni said at the event, which was held on Tuesday in Bnei Brak. "In public life, we joined together, and suddenly we discover that in fundamental issues we are not on the same page" In education, [military] draft, the Sabbath and other basic subjects. We go to our rabbis, hear one thing, return to the faction – and hear something else, and we don't know where it came from," Gafni said.

Each of the two factions has a council of rabbis who make decisions on political issues.

"What should have been done is that Agudat Yisrael's Council of Great Torah [Sages] and Degel Hatora's Council of Great Torah [Sages] sit together and make decisions."

Moshe Gafni of the Degel haTorah party arrives to a meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in the Israeli parliament on March 03, 2020, a day after the Israeli general elections. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

But since this is not the case, and Degel should at least be given more power, Gafni hinted.

"The question is whether we need to run together on an issue that is fundamental for us. According to our count, we bring most of the votes, but come to our rabbis [panting] with our tongues out," Gafni said.

The rift

The two Councils used to work well together but the relationship deteriorated in the past couple years, a source from UTJ explained. The disagreement that Gafni mentioned about education was that Hasidut Belz, who is represented in the Knesset by MK Yisrael Eichler, was willing to enter into a government-run educational program in order to receive funding, while Degel was not.

Another bone of contention had to do with the Draft Law which is supposed to regulate the haredi sector's participation in the IDF, and has been an ongoing political battle for decades. In 2019, during the coalition negotiations following the first election of the current cycle, Degel under Gafni came to an agreement with other potential coalition partners on a version of the law that it deemed practical.

Aguda, then under MK Yaakov Litzman, refused the agreement. Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman refused to budge and the coalition talks ended up failing, which led to the second election.

Litzman resigned from the Knesset in January as part of a plea deal with the State's Attorney's Office over suspicions that he helped procure a false psychiatric assessment for Australian sex offender Malka Leifer. Litzman also ceased to be the head of the Agudat Yisrael faction and was replaced by Yizhak Goldknopf, who has not yet served in the Knesset.

According to an agreement signed between the two factions prior to the previous election, Degel received the number one spot on the Knesset list while Aguda was supposed to receive the first pick of political appointment, and for the upcoming election the opposite would occur: Degel will receive the first political appointment, but Agudah will receive the number one slot on the list and the party chairmanship.

Gafni criticized Aguda for choosing someone so inexperienced. He also criticized the Hasidic faction over its bargaining with the government.

"They [Aguda] wanted to give the Conversion Law [in exchange for voting] for the 2023 budget – the meaning of this is that you were bought for a very low price" MK Moshe Gafni.

"They [Aguda] wanted to give the Conversion Law [in exchange for voting] for the 2023 budget – the meaning of this is that you were bought for a very low price. You want to topple the government, which is what the Great Torah [Sages] told us to do? [Then] you cannot do such deals that are appropriate for small 'machers' [wheelers and dealers] who want to say to their boss, ' I took care of it'. We know how to do it better. Whoever offered us such deals, and no matter how much they offered, we banished them in disgrace," Gafni said.

Eichler responded to Gafni in an interview on the haredi news outlet Kikar Hashabbat later in the week.

"These are all things whose purpose is to lower [Knesset] mandates, to destroy," he said. "Any talk about such things during an election period causes destruction to the haredi Judaism and we will pay for it later on at the voting booth, the public is running away and we will no longer have power," he said.