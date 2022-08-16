The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
If elected, I will deport anyone who acts against the State of Israel - Ben-Gvir

Jewish violence against Arabs is also not terrorism, Ben-Gvir said. He said that he was relying on precedent.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 15:32

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2022 15:39
MK Itamar Ben Gvir seen in the East Jerusalem neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah, on January 20, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel should have a Deportation Law for people who act against the state or against IDF soldiers, including current members of Knesset, Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said in an interview on Army Radio on Tuesday.

"When we form the government, I will promote the Deportation Law, which will deport anyone who acts against the State of Israel or IDF soldiers," Ben-Gvir said in the interview. "Those who throw stones and Molotov cocktails at soldiers will be deported from here. Those who work against the state like [Joint List MK] Ofer Cassif will be deported. Maybe to Europe, they need working hands there," Ben-Gvir said.

However, the same law will not apply to Jews.

"A Jew who throws stones at IDF soldiers will sit in prison for many years [in Israel]."

What about Jewish violence against Arabs?

Jewish violence against Arabs is also not terrorism, Ben-Gvir said. He said that he was relying on precedent. In a petition to knock down the house of the Jewish murderers of Israeli-Arab teen Muhammad Abu Khadir in 2014 - after terrorists kidnapped three Israeli teens and killed them, which eventually led to Operation Protective Edge – three judges ruled that it was not an act of terrorism. This proves that Jewish violence against Arabs is not terrorism, Ben-Gvir argued.

MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a press conference ahead of the upcoming elections, in Jerusalem, July 11, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90) MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a press conference ahead of the upcoming elections, in Jerusalem, July 11, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Another person Ben-Gvir said he would deport is Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh.

He would deport him "on a train," he said.

Other than Cassif and Odeh, Ben-Gvir said he would also deport the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect.

"Racial laws? A Deportation Law and singling out traitors? … It is time to expel Ben-Gvir from the Knesset," Meretz candidate Zehava Galon wrote in response:



