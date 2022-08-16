Israel should have a Deportation Law for people who act against the state or against IDF soldiers, including current members of Knesset, Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said in an interview on Army Radio on Tuesday.
"When we form the government, I will promote the Deportation Law, which will deport anyone who acts against the State of Israel or IDF soldiers," Ben-Gvir said in the interview. "Those who throw stones and Molotov cocktails at soldiers will be deported from here. Those who work against the state like [Joint List MK] Ofer Cassif will be deported. Maybe to Europe, they need working hands there," Ben-Gvir said.
However, the same law will not apply to Jews.
"A Jew who throws stones at IDF soldiers will sit in prison for many years [in Israel]."
What about Jewish violence against Arabs?
Jewish violence against Arabs is also not terrorism, Ben-Gvir said. He said that he was relying on precedent. In a petition to knock down the house of the Jewish murderers of Israeli-Arab teen Muhammad Abu Khadir in 2014 - after terrorists kidnapped three Israeli teens and killed them, which eventually led to Operation Protective Edge – three judges ruled that it was not an act of terrorism. This proves that Jewish violence against Arabs is not terrorism, Ben-Gvir argued.
"Those who work against the state like [Joint List MK] Ofer Cassif will be deported. Maybe to Europe, they need working hands there."Itamar Ben-Gvir
Another person Ben-Gvir said he would deport is Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh.
He would deport him "on a train," he said.
Other than Cassif and Odeh, Ben-Gvir said he would also deport the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect.
"Racial laws? A Deportation Law and singling out traitors? … It is time to expel Ben-Gvir from the Knesset," Meretz candidate Zehava Galon wrote in response: