Netanyahu's bloc is on the brink of a majority - poll

Netanyahu's bloc is just shy of a coalition, according to a poll published by KAN 11 News on Tuesday. The right-wing camp is projected to earn 60 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc earns 55 seats, and the Joint List earns 5 seats.

If these results became reality, neither bloc would be able to form a government, as they are short of the 61 seats required.

What did the poll say?

As the political drama heightens toward the submission of each of the parties' lists on Wednesday, the Likud party is projected to earn 32 seats, while Yesh Atid is projected to earn 24, according to the poll.

The poll also states that the Religious Zionist party and the National Unity Party are sharing the title of the third largest party.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn nine seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats; the Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor and Meretz would earn five seats each and Ra'am would earn four seats.

Several parties are below the threshold, among them Tzeirim Boarim (Youths on Fire), Jewish Home, and The Economic Party.