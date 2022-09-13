The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu's bloc is on the brink of a majority - poll

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 22:41

Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 22:44
An empty Knesset Plenum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Netanyahu's bloc is just shy of a coalition, according to a poll published by KAN 11 News on Tuesday. The right-wing camp is projected to earn 60 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc earns 55 seats, and the Joint List earns 5 seats.

If these results became reality, neither bloc would be able to form a government, as they are short of the 61 seats required. 

What did the poll say?

As the political drama heightens toward the submission of each of the parties' lists on Wednesday, the Likud party is projected to earn 32 seats, while Yesh Atid is projected to earn 24, according to the poll.

The poll also states that the Religious Zionist party and the National Unity Party are sharing the title of the third largest party.

Meanwhile, Shas would earn nine seats, United Torah Judaism would earn seven seats; the Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor and Meretz would earn five seats each and Ra'am would earn four seats.

OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu sits in the Knesset plenum during the debate on dissolving parliament, last Wednesday. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)OPPOSITION LEADER Benjamin Netanyahu sits in the Knesset plenum during the debate on dissolving parliament, last Wednesday. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Several parties are below the threshold, among them Tzeirim Boarim (Youths on Fire), Jewish Home, and The Economic Party.



