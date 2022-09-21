Billboards depict MKs Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh wrapped in Israeli flags

Massive billboards were put up in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Tuesday depicting MKs Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh wrapped in and holding Israeli flags with the caption “This is how a picture of victory will look.”

The signs, posted by the right-wing Israel Victory Project, are part of an initiative to “increase the call for a victory over Arab rejectionism of Jewish sovereignty in Israeli society, and an understanding that the resolution to the conflict will only be possible when the Palestinians and their supporters realize that their over 100-year war against Jewish sovereignty in its indigenous and ancestral homeland has been defeated and they recognize the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”

Who funds the Israel Victory Project?

The Israel Victory Project is funded by the Middle East Forum Israel Office, an American conservative think tank that describes itself as “apolitical,” and is made up of Members of Knesset, former government officials and military officers, NGOs, researchers and other “decision-makers and opinion-shapers,” the organization said.

The organization called on Israelis to adopt hawkish policies and eschew compromise, claiming that the path to ending Israel's conflict with neighboring countries and reducing anti-Israel sentiment in Arab-Israeli communities is to impose Israel's will on its enemies.

The Israel Victory Project urged elected officials, senior IDF officers, and Israeli society to move “away from a policy of concessions towards a policy of decisiveness and victory and to impose Israel's conditions on its enemies through military, economic, diplomatic and political means.

A billboard depicting MKs Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh with Israeli flags with the caption “This is how a picture of victory will look.” (credit: ISRAEL VICTORY PROJECT)

“Over the last year, especially after the riots by Arab citizens in mixed Israeli cities during Operation Guardian of the Walls, we witnessed how Palestinian violent rejectionism of Jewish sovereignty has seeped into mainstream Arab sector in Israel, which has directly affected the security and future of the State of Israel.” Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum

“Over the last year, especially after the riots by Arab citizens in mixed Israeli cities during Operation Guardian of the Walls, we witnessed how Palestinian violent rejectionism of Jewish sovereignty has seeped into mainstream Arab sector in Israel, which has directly affected the security and future of the State of Israel,” said Gregg Roman, Director of the Middle East Forum.

“Many of those who are pouring oil on the fire are Arab Israeli leaders like Tibi and Odeh. They provide impetus to the Palestinian rejectionist narrative, which continues to reject peace. We must realize, Jews and Arabs alike, that the conflict, the violence and the bloodshed, will stop only when they have accepted that the war against Jewish sovereignty has ended, and the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state is finally and permanently recognized by all,” he added.