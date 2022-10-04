The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Balad Party appeals to Supreme Court after barred from running for next Knesset

The appeal will be heard in the court before a panel of at least nine judges, and a final decision will be published by next Sunday.

By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
Published: OCTOBER 4, 2022 13:06
Director of the Elections Committee of the Knesset, Orly Adas, Yitzhak Amit, Chairman of the Election Committee and Attorney Ilan Bombach, Vice Chairman of the Election Committee discuss the disqualification of Balad and Ra'am on September 22, 2022 at the Knesset in Jerusalem. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Director of the Elections Committee of the Knesset, Orly Adas, Yitzhak Amit, Chairman of the Election Committee and Attorney Ilan Bombach, Vice Chairman of the Election Committee discuss the disqualification of Balad and Ra'am on September 22, 2022 at the Knesset in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Balad political party filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning for its barring to run for the next Knesset in November.

The Arab party filed the appeal through the Adalah human rights organization and legal center.

The appeal will be heard in the court before a panel of at least nine judges, and a final decision will be published by next Sunday.

In the appeal filed by Attorney Adi Mansour and Attorney Hassan Jabarin, it is claimed that "there is nothing in the application that indicates the work of the Balad party as establishing grounds for its disqualification."

What did the Balad party leader have to say?

Balad party leader Sami Abu Shehadeh said: "The decision to try to disqualify Balad is a political decision that tries to engineer a political leadership according to the needs of Gantz and Lapid, through a lousy political use of a committee that has lost all professional essence.

Joint List final list, without Balad, as the parties broke apart, September 16, 2022. (credit: ELIAV BREUER) Joint List final list, without Balad, as the parties broke apart, September 16, 2022. (credit: ELIAV BREUER)

"Balad represents the idea of ​​a state for all its citizens and fighting for full equality for all, so it is not clear why the democratic idea is so scary," he continued. "We will continue to be the spearhead for full civil and national equality, and we will continue our legitimate political struggle for true democracy."

"The decision to try to disqualify Balad is a political decision that tries to engineer a political leadership according to the needs of Gantz and Lapid, through a lousy political use of a committee that has lost all professional essence."

Sami Abu Shehadeh, Balad party leader


