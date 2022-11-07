The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Smotrich, Gafni refuse Netanyahu offer for two-stage coalition agreement - report

Smotrich demands an override clause with a regular majority.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 13:15
Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Moshe Gafni (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Moshe Gafni
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich and United Torah Judaism's Lithuanian Degel Hatorah faction leader MK Moshe Gafni refused a request by incoming prime minister MK Benjamin Netanyahu to form a coalition in two stages, first a "narrow" coalition agreement only about ministerial and parliamentary positions, and only after swearing in a government an agreement on policy, KAN and Walla reported on Monday.

Netanyahu put forward the proposal to both party leaders during meetings he held with them on Sunday. The proposal's rationale is to get Prime Minister Yair Lapid's cabinet out of power as soon as possible, according to Walla. The Likud did not respond to a request by The Jerusalem Post to confirm the report.

Both Smotrich and Gafni refused and insisted that they will not agree to a government without there being an agreed-upon policy framework. The two met later on Sunday in the Knesset in order to coordinate their opposition to Netanyahu's proposal, according to KAN. Otzma Yehudit faction leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu on Monday afternoon, will likely also oppose the proposal, KAN added.

Override clause

One of the demands put forward by Gafni and Smotrich was to agree as part of any agreement to an "Override Clause" that will grant the Knesset the ability to override High Court rulings that strike down laws. Netanyahu requested that the two not talk about the issue publicly and "wait with it," KAN reported.

Smotrich reportedly demanded that the Override Clause apply in any Knesset majority, and not require 61 votes. Smotrich's spokesperson refused to comment on the discussion itself but said that "an Override Clause with a regular majority is something Smotrich has been proposing for years."

Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks next to Head of opposition Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with the opposition parties at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on June 28, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Head of the Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich speaks next to Head of opposition Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting with the opposition parties at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on June 28, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The daily newspaper Hamevaser, affiliated with UTJ's Agudat Yisrael faction MK Meir Porush, reported on Monday that its spiritual leadership, the Council of Great Torah Sages, instructed its representatives to legislate an Override Clause, "to prevent thwarting decisions and laws that will be enacted, for the protection of the holiness of Israel and the rights of the Torah-observing public, which until now have been maliciously trampled upon." However, the report did not say whether this would be a necessary precondition for any coalition agreement.

The Council instructed its negotiators, Porush and Agudat Yisrael chairman Yizhak Goldknopf, to demand "the return of the status quo, before its reduction began."

This "reduction" included the "severe deterioration in the attitude towards the holiness of Israel, the holy Sabbath, the decree of forced conscription, observing Kashrut [Jewish dietary laws] … conversion, the holiness of the Western Wall, baked goods on Passover and more, especially during the Malicious Government," a reference to the Bennett-Lapid government of the past 17 months.

The Council also demanded that in the base of the next budget, haredi schools, teachers, Torah study academies (Yeshivot), welfare and culture will receive equal pay and "no longer be discriminated against," as well as to do everything possible to solve the haredi housing crisis.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud united torah judaism moshe gafni Bezalel Smotrich Otzma Yehudit itamar ben-gvir Religious Zionist Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
5

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by