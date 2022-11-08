The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

What led to Ben-Gvir, Smotrich's leap in the election? - analysis

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich's Religious Zionist party had far more voters in the election last week than in previous elections.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 12:14

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 12:17
Then-head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir attend Otzma Yehudit party's election campaign event in Bat Yam on April 06, 2019. (photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)
Then-head of the National Union party MK Betzalel Smotrich and attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir attend Otzma Yehudit party's election campaign event in Bat Yam on April 06, 2019.
(photo credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Data from last week's election show that two population groups stood out in their contribution to the more than doubling of the Religious Zionism Party (RZP) from six seats in the 2021 election to 14 this time – or in percentages, 5.1% of all votes in 2021 to 10.4% last week.

The first group consists of voters in religious-Zionist towns, settlements and even kibbutzim, which were won by former prime minister Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked’s Yamina Party in the previous election. While Yamina (Rightward) won 6.2% of the general vote in 2021, Shaked, now head of the Habayit Hayehudi (Jewish Home) Party, won just 1.2% of the general vote this time. RZP attracted many of Yamina's ex-voters.

For example, Efrat, which in 2021 voted 26% for RZP, this time almost doubled its vote to 48%; Givat Shmuel went from 15% to 24%, just beating out the Likud; Elkana went from 37% to more than 52%; Hoshaya doubled from 12% to 24.6%; Kfar Etzion from 18% to 28.5%; Tirat Zvi from 18% to more than 29%; and Sa'ad also almost doubled from 16% in 2021 to 30.3% in this election.

The second source of RZP's rise was large cities that traditionally voted overwhelmingly for Likud, especially mixed cities that suffered from rioting during Operation Guardian of the Walls last May.

Cities that experienced rioting went from more than doubling their votes for RZP to almost quadrupling it: Lod went from 3.9% to 15.5%; Beersheba from 5.4% to 15.7%; Ramle from 3.6% to 12.7%; Acre from 3.8% to 10%; Tiberias from 5.1% to 12.8%; and Jerusalem from 9.3% to 14.2%.

MK ITAMAR Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party, and MK Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, at an election campaign event in Sderot earlier this month (credit: FLASH90) MK ITAMAR Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party, and MK Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, at an election campaign event in Sderot earlier this month (credit: FLASH90)

Cities that traditionally voted for Likud and did not experience rioting, but still registered significant leaps – some more than tripling their support for RZP – included Rishon Lezion from 2.8% to 9.7%; Netanya from 4.8% to 11.4%; Hadera from 3.4% to 10.4%; Ariel from 8.2% to 18.8%; and Eilat, from 3.4% to 11.1%.

Interestingly, in a large number of these cities the number of voters who chose Likud also rose, in some significantly. The support for RZP thus came either from people who did not vote in the previous election, or those who voted for other parties. This is true for Lod, Ramle, Beersheba, Tiberias, Rishon Lezion, Netanya, Hadera, Ariel and Eilat. In Jerusalem and Acre, net support for the Likud dropped slightly.

While these two population groups – ex-Yamina voters and residents of Right-leaning cities – registered the largest rises in support for RZP, it is also important to note that a number of secular, Center-Left bastions also registered rises in support for the far-Right religious party. In Tel Aviv, for example, support for RZP almost tripled from 1.7% to 4.5%, and more than doubled in both Modi'in (3.9% to 10.4%) and Ramat Gan (2.9% to 7.1%).

How can this data be interpreted? 

THE FOLLOWING is a suggestion of how to interpret this data, although not based on thorough empirical research: Mainstream religious-Zionists voted for Bezalel Smotrich despite Itamar Ben-Gvir's presence on the list, while secular/traditional voters in cities voted for Ben-Gvir, despite Smotrich's presence on the list.

Smotrich, unlike Ben-Gvir, ran alongside Bennett and Shaked on the Habayit Hayehudi/Ichud Leumi (Jewish Home/National Unity) list in 2015 as well as in the April and September 2019 elections. In the April election, Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) Party was also part of that joint list – but then-leader Michael Ben-Ari was blocked from running, and Ben-Gvir did not make it into the Knesset.



Tags Israel Politics Bezalel Smotrich itamar ben-gvir Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
5

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by