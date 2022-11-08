What led to Ben-Gvir, Smotrich's leap in the election? - analysis

Data from last week's election show that two population groups stood out in their contribution to the more than doubling of the Religious Zionism Party (RZP) from six seats in the 2021 election to 14 this time – or in percentages, 5.1% of all votes in 2021 to 10.4% last week.

The first group consists of voters in religious-Zionist towns, settlements and even kibbutzim, which were won by former prime minister Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked’s Yamina Party in the previous election. While Yamina (Rightward) won 6.2% of the general vote in 2021, Shaked, now head of the Habayit Hayehudi (Jewish Home) Party, won just 1.2% of the general vote this time. RZP attracted many of Yamina's ex-voters.

For example, Efrat, which in 2021 voted 26% for RZP, this time almost doubled its vote to 48%; Givat Shmuel went from 15% to 24%, just beating out the Likud; Elkana went from 37% to more than 52%; Hoshaya doubled from 12% to 24.6%; Kfar Etzion from 18% to 28.5%; Tirat Zvi from 18% to more than 29%; and Sa'ad also almost doubled from 16% in 2021 to 30.3% in this election.

The second source of RZP's rise was large cities that traditionally voted overwhelmingly for Likud, especially mixed cities that suffered from rioting during Operation Guardian of the Walls last May.

Cities that experienced rioting went from more than doubling their votes for RZP to almost quadrupling it: Lod went from 3.9% to 15.5%; Beersheba from 5.4% to 15.7%; Ramle from 3.6% to 12.7%; Acre from 3.8% to 10%; Tiberias from 5.1% to 12.8%; and Jerusalem from 9.3% to 14.2%.

MK ITAMAR Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party, and MK Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, at an election campaign event in Sderot earlier this month (credit: FLASH90)

Cities that traditionally voted for Likud and did not experience rioting, but still registered significant leaps – some more than tripling their support for RZP – included Rishon Lezion from 2.8% to 9.7%; Netanya from 4.8% to 11.4%; Hadera from 3.4% to 10.4%; Ariel from 8.2% to 18.8%; and Eilat, from 3.4% to 11.1%.

Interestingly, in a large number of these cities the number of voters who chose Likud also rose, in some significantly. The support for RZP thus came either from people who did not vote in the previous election, or those who voted for other parties. This is true for Lod, Ramle, Beersheba, Tiberias, Rishon Lezion, Netanya, Hadera, Ariel and Eilat. In Jerusalem and Acre, net support for the Likud dropped slightly.

While these two population groups – ex-Yamina voters and residents of Right-leaning cities – registered the largest rises in support for RZP, it is also important to note that a number of secular, Center-Left bastions also registered rises in support for the far-Right religious party. In Tel Aviv, for example, support for RZP almost tripled from 1.7% to 4.5%, and more than doubled in both Modi'in (3.9% to 10.4%) and Ramat Gan (2.9% to 7.1%).

How can this data be interpreted?

THE FOLLOWING is a suggestion of how to interpret this data, although not based on thorough empirical research: Mainstream religious-Zionists voted for Bezalel Smotrich despite Itamar Ben-Gvir's presence on the list, while secular/traditional voters in cities voted for Ben-Gvir, despite Smotrich's presence on the list.

Smotrich, unlike Ben-Gvir, ran alongside Bennett and Shaked on the Habayit Hayehudi/Ichud Leumi (Jewish Home/National Unity) list in 2015 as well as in the April and September 2019 elections. In the April election, Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) Party was also part of that joint list – but then-leader Michael Ben-Ari was blocked from running, and Ben-Gvir did not make it into the Knesset.