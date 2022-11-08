Anti-LGBTQ+ MK Avi Maoz, Netanyahu to meet Tuesday afternoon

Incoming prime minister MK Benjamin Netanyahu summoned anti-LGBTQ+ MK Avi Maoz to a meeting set for Tuesday afternoon as part of a series of meetings with faction leaders that began on Sunday, the Likud has announced.

Maoz is No. 11 on the Religious Zionist Party list but represents his own Noam Party faction. His initial plan was to run independently in the election, but a meeting between Netanyahu and Noam spiritual leader Rabbi Tzvi Tau led to the party joining RZP so as not to waste votes if they had fallen under the electoral threshold.

The announcement came following a report by Channel 7 earlier on Tuesday that Maoz was considering joining the opposition due to Netanyahu's delay in meeting him, as most of the meetings occurred on Sunday. According to the report, Maoz deduced that there were elements in Likud who did not want him to join the coalition due to his anti-LGBTQ+ views, and therefore Noam was considering "challenging the government from the Right and against the progressive madness."

What is Maoz planning for the Western Wall?

Maoz said on Monday that one of his coalition demands would be for the ultra-orthodox rabbinate to assert complete control over the Western Wall, including a section set aside for non-orthodox prayer.

Members of the Women of the Wall, Conservative and Reform Movement hold Rosh Hodesh prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Old City, March 4, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The coalition demand by the 'Noam' party … is a disaster for Judaism and a disaster for the State of Israel," the NGO Women of the Wall said in response.

"The Western Wall belongs to every Jew, regardless of who they are, in Israel and in the Diaspora, and not just to Avi Maoz and his fellow bullies, who are trying to appropriate for themselves the ownership of Judaism's holiest site." Women of the Wall

"We call on Prime Minister-elect Netanyahu to set redlines and not allow the extremist, divisive and inciting elements to set the tone at the Western Wall and in his government in general," WOW said.

Avi Maoz threatens LGBTQ+ rights

Maoz said in a Friday interview on Army Radio that he would "examine the option of canceling gay pride parades and other rights of the LGBTQ+ community."

Netanyahu responded by saying "behind closed doors" that "there will be no obstruction of gay pride parades or the status quo in all things relating to the LGBTQ+ community."

Maoz also previously spoke in support of gay conversion therapy. "When we get in control, and the Health Ministry will be ours... we'll prioritize conversion therapy," he said in a February interview, following a ban on conversion therapy approved by the outgoing government.

"Any attempt to infringe on the rights and the fabric of life of the Israeli LGBTQ+ community will lead to widespread public outcry," Israeli gay advocacy group The Aguda said in response to Friday's report, adding that they expect Netanyahu to state his support for the LGBTQ+ community "publicly, rather than as a leak from a behind-closed-doors meeting."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.