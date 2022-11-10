The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Shas, Likud meet for coalition negotiation talks

Netanyahu wants to swear in a government as early as Wednesday with preliminary agreements, which will be expanded upon later.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 13:52
Shas MKs meet with the Likud party to negotiate the terms of the coalition, November 10, 2022 (photo credit: LIKUD SPOKESPERSON)
Shas MKs meet with the Likud party to negotiate the terms of the coalition, November 10, 2022
(photo credit: LIKUD SPOKESPERSON)

Shas' negotiating team met with Likud MK Yariv Levin and other representatives of the Likud at the party's headquarters on Thursday for coalition negotiations, after Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich and representatives of United Torah Judaism (UTJ) held similar meetings with the Likud on Wednesday.

UTJ reported "significant" advances in talks yesterday. The party is expected to receive the Housing Ministry, as well as chairmanship of the Knesset Finance and Law committees, among other positions.

KAN reported on Wednesday morning that Smotrich was seriously considering becoming Defense Minister and that Netanyahu did not oppose this possibility. Smotrich consulted with a number of high-ranking IDF officers and Defense Ministry officials in recent days, KAN reported.

Smotrich is also a leading candidate for the Finance Ministry, although Shas leader Aryeh Deri is also reportedly considering the position. Netanyahu in recent weeks said that the Defense and Finance Ministries need to remain in the Likud's hands but this seems unlikely.

Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that the upcoming government will have at least 30 ministers, compared to 27 in the outgoing government. There will also be an unknown number of deputy ministers, according to Channel 12.

The news outlet also reported that Netanyahu wants to swear in a government as early as Wednesday with preliminary agreements, which will be expanded upon later.



Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Defense Ministry Finance Ministry Shas united torah judaism coalition Bezalel Smotrich
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
4

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
5

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by