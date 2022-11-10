Shas, Likud meet for coalition negotiation talks

Shas' negotiating team met with Likud MK Yariv Levin and other representatives of the Likud at the party's headquarters on Thursday for coalition negotiations, after Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich and representatives of United Torah Judaism (UTJ) held similar meetings with the Likud on Wednesday.

UTJ reported "significant" advances in talks yesterday. The party is expected to receive the Housing Ministry, as well as chairmanship of the Knesset Finance and Law committees, among other positions.

KAN reported on Wednesday morning that Smotrich was seriously considering becoming Defense Minister and that Netanyahu did not oppose this possibility. Smotrich consulted with a number of high-ranking IDF officers and Defense Ministry officials in recent days, KAN reported.

Smotrich is also a leading candidate for the Finance Ministry, although Shas leader Aryeh Deri is also reportedly considering the position. Netanyahu in recent weeks said that the Defense and Finance Ministries need to remain in the Likud's hands but this seems unlikely.

Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that the upcoming government will have at least 30 ministers, compared to 27 in the outgoing government. There will also be an unknown number of deputy ministers, according to Channel 12.

The news outlet also reported that Netanyahu wants to swear in a government as early as Wednesday with preliminary agreements, which will be expanded upon later.