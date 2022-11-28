The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Gov't leaders, LGBT groups fume over Netanyahu-Avi Maoz agreement

As part of the agreement signed with Maoz, he will serve as head of a new "National Jewish Identity Department," as well as of Nativ, a liaison body for Russian Jewry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, ELIAV BREUER
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 05:38
MK Avi Maoz attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 21, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Avi Maoz attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 21, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Israel's top LGBTQ+ advocacy group all condemned on Sunday prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition deal with MK Avi Maoz's one-man Noam faction.

As part of the agreement signed between the Likud party and the Maoz's religious extremist party, Noam's one and only MK will serve as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, in charge of a new “National Jewish Identity Department.”

A ‘low point’ for the State of Israel

The Aguda – The Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Israel said the inclusion of Maoz in Netanyahu's future government is a "low point" for the State of Israel.

"The man who called us perverts and pedophiles, and referred to our sexual orientations as 'upside down,' has no right being a deputy minister in an Israeli government," the Agudah said in a statement. "His work revolves around an obsession to take away rights from the LGBTQ+ community and to legitimize hate against it.

"We will not allow even the slightest violation of our rights," the LGBTQ+ group stated, further warning the incoming government that any such attack on the gay community's rights will be followed by a "widespread public response by the dominant majority within the Israeli public."

"[Avi Maoz's] work revolves around an obsession to take away rights from the LGBTQ+ community"

The Aguda – The Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Israel

The prime minister was also quick to respond to the agreement, writing on Twitter that "it appears that, instead of a "fully right-wing" government, the one being formed is fully unhinged.

"Netanyahu hiring Avi Maoz, rabbi [Zvi] Thau's representative, as deputy minister is nothing short of insanity," Lapid added.

Gantz also condemned the coalition agreement, saying that Maoz's Jewish identity is a "racist identity. We will fight this extremist Netanyahu government with all the tools at hand," he stressed on Twitter.

Maoz to take charge of Israeli body in contact with Russian Jewry

In addition, Maoz will also take charge of “Nativ,” a body within the Prime Minister’s Office charged with liaising with Jewish communities mainly in the former Soviet Union, Maoz’s spokesman confirmed. The organization can determine the eligibility of people wishing to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return.

This drew the condemnation of the Reform Movement, which stated it "would like to remind the incoming new department head that there is more than one way to be Jewish.

"Avi Maoz, who received a job laden with funds from [Netanyahu], will not decide for millions of Jews in Israel and the Diaspora what those ways are."



