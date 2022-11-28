The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
What does the Israeli public think of the incoming coalition? - survey

The survey asked participants about pressing issues that affect Israeli society today such as combating terrorism and the cost of living.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 11:29
LIKUD LEADER BENJAMIN Netanyahu shakes hands with United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset last week. If Netanyahu’s promise of a full budget for all haredi educational institutions is realized, the already-low incentive to provide core studies will disappear entirely. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
LIKUD LEADER BENJAMIN Netanyahu shakes hands with United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset last week. If Netanyahu’s promise of a full budget for all haredi educational institutions is realized, the already-low incentive to provide core studies will disappear entirely.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

More than half of Israelis think that the incoming coalition does not have the solution to terrorism it claims it does, according to a poll conducted on Friday by Manu Geva in collaboration with iPanel.

The survey analyzed the Israeli public's opinions concerning the incoming coalition and included participants from both the pro- and anti-Netanyahu blocs who were asked about pressing issues that affect Israeli society today such as combating terrorism and the cost of living.

Fighting against terrorism

52% of the public doesn't believe that incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir will have a solution to combat terrorism, as opposed to 31% that believe they will. 12% of participants in the survey say that they are unsure.

Among supporters of the Netanyahu bloc, 55% of voters believe that the new government will be able to combat terrorism.

Cost of living

A third of the participants said that the Netanyahu government would handle the cost of living better than the previous government. 40% said that living costs would remain the same, while nearly 20% of participants said that predicaments surrounding the cost of living in the country would only get worse. The remaining 10% are unsure.

Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich at a swearing-in ceremony of the 25th Knesset, at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich at a swearing-in ceremony of the 25th Knesset, at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir as public security minister

The survey also showed that a higher percentage of the public supports Ben-Gvir's appointment to the position of public security minister than opposes it - with 49% saying yes and 46% saying no. 

Most of the people that oppose the appointment are from the anti-Netanyahu bloc, with 80% saying they oppose Ben-Gvir holding that position. 5% say they're undecided.

Smotrich as finance minister

The same survey saw that 61% of those that participated do not agree with Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich becoming finance minister, as opposed to 28% who would be satisfied with that decision.

Aryeh Deri as interior minister

Nearly two-thirds of the public disagree with Shas party leader Aryeh Deri becoming interior minister while a third do think it's okay. The remaining 6% are undecided.

However, it was reported earlier this month that Netanyahu would need approval from Central Elections Chairman Yitzhak Amit to appoint Deri as a minister due to his conviction and suspended jail sentence this past January.

The survey also asked the public about the controversy of the Shas leader, asking if the law should be changed that would allow those who have been convicted and sentenced to probation to become a minister. 59% opposed the law compared to 22% that support it. Within the Netanyahu bloc, more people (43%) were against changing the law than those who support it (29%).

Yoav Galant as defense minister

55% of all participants are satisfied with the appointment of Yoav Galant as defense minister while 32% are not.

Miri Regev as education minister

Regarding the possibility that Likud MK Miri Regev could be appointed to the role of education minister, 62% opposed while 23% approved the appointment. Approximately 15% are undecided.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.



Tags aryeh deri cost of living in israel israeli politics survey coalition
