Smotrich receives authority to make West Bank-related IDF appointments

A minister within the Defense Ministry from the Religious Zionist Party will receive the power to appoint the head of COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories) and of the Israeli Civil Administration in coordination and with the agreement of the prime minister, according to the coalition jobs appendix between the Likud and RZP, which was published in full on Monday morning.

COGAT is the umbrella IDF unit responsible for implementing the government's policies in the West Bank, and the Civil Authority is a branch within it that deals with all civil matters of both Jewish settlers and Palestinians in Area C. The head of COGAT is a Major-General, while the Civil Authority head is a Brigadier-General. The appointments until now have been made by the IDF itself, with the approval of the defense minister.

This effectively gives RZP the unprecedented power to nominate senior IDF officers.

The move draws criticism

The move drew criticism from politicians on the Center-Left.

"The agreement between RZP and the Likud that includes giving broad control to a minister that is not the defense minister is an unprecedented move in the history of the IDF and the defense establishment. It constitutes subversion under the authority and responsibility of the defense minister and the chief of staff," said former chief of staff and National Unity number three, MK Gadi Eisenkot.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that "Netanyahu was selling the IDF to the national-haredim."