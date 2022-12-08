The Likud has reached an agreement with Shas over the positions and ministries the ultra-Orthodox party is set to receive in the next government, the two factions announced early on Thursday morning.

As part of the agreement, Shas chief MK Arye Deri will become health and interior minister for the first half of prime minister-designate MK Benjamin Netanyahu's government's tenure, before taking up the Finance Ministry in a rotation for the second half.

If the agreements are fulfilled, Deri will take over as finance minister from Religious Zionists head MK Bezalel Smotrich, who was given the ministry by Netanyahu following a drawn-out negotiation process between the former prime minister and Smotrich.

Deri will also serve as deputy prime minister for the full term, as per the agreement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In addition to Deri's offices, Shas will also receive the Religious Services Ministry and the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry. Furthermore, the second-largest party in Netanyahu's coalition will also receive two additional ministers in Deri's Interior Ministry and in the Education Ministry.

Deri still legally blocked from holding ministry

Deri's appointment as a minister in Netanyahu's sixth government is all but straightforward, however, as the convicted prisoner would have to wait for the coalition to pass legislation altering the law so that he could return to serve as a minister.

Deri resigned from the previous Knesset as part of a January plea bargain that saw him convicted and sentenced to suspended jail time. Due to his resignation, it is debated whether his conviction carried a finding of moral turpitude which would block him from serving as a minister in the future.