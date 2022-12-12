Israel's Center-Left planning filibuster on Knesset speaker vote

Members of Knesset from the Center-Left are planning to filibuster the vote in the Knesset plenum on Monday to replace current Speaker Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy with Likud MK Yariv Levin, a source in Yesh Atid said.

The plenum session begins at 4:00 p.m., but the filibuster could delay the vote until the early hours on Tuesday.

Levy may attempt to wait for a point during the night when the Center-Left has a majority in the plenum and then spring a surprise vote in order to appoint one of its members to the position of speaker.

Levy scheduled a large number of speeches in the plenum prior to the vote, and MKs from the Likud accused him of purposely delaying the vote,

"Mickey Levy continues to disgrace the Knesset in an unprecedented manner," the party said in a statement.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu (L) is seen gesturing alongside Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem, on May 9. 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Likud accused Levy of "not recognizing the citizens of Israel's democratic choice" and of "attempting to snatch the vote undemocratically like a small child who refuses to part from the playground."

The vote is crucial for the Likud and the rest of the incoming coalition since it will enable its power over the plenum to fast-track legislation that the Likud's partners demanded as preconditions before forming a government.

These include an amendment to the Basic Law: The Government which will enable Shas chairman MK Arye Deri to serve as a minister despite his suspended jail sentence following a January plea-bargain to tax offenses; and an amendment of the Police Law so that incoming national security minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir receives broader control over the police.

"In order to establish the weak Netanyahu and his extremist partners' dark government, they will have to pass a number of corrupt and despicable laws that are going to seriously damage democracy, the rule of law, public trust in elected officials and to the citizens of Israel," Yesh Atid CEO and opposition coordinator MK Boaz Toporovsky said.

"We will not let this happen. In the upcoming Knesset and especially in the coming weeks, we will fight with all the parliamentary tools that the Knesset puts at our disposal. We will attend every discussion; we will be in every committee.

"We know the importance of our work. the future of the country is at stake, and we will all work together as a united opposition. We will not allow them to destroy everything that has been built in the country," Toporovsky said.

The Knesset Arrangements Committee led by the Likud's MK Yoav Kisch may in response attempt to use a special clause in the Knesset protocols known as "Clause 98," which puts a time limit on speeches made by members of Knesset and intended for "special circumstances."

Mandate to form a new government

Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to form a government ends next Wednesday, December 21. The Knesset's committees and plenum only operate on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. This leaves the incoming coalition just six legislative days to pass the laws. If the Center-Left parties manage to postpone the Knesset speaker vote to Tuesday, the incoming coalition will only have five days.

Netanyahu may receive an additional four-day extension to form the government, until Sunday, December 25. However, this will not add any days of legislation since there are none between Thursday and Sunday.

Once Netanyahu announces to president Isaac Herzog that he has formed a government, he has a week to swear in the new government in the Knesset plenum.

The Knesset Arrangements Committee approved on Monday morning that Yesh Atid MK Moshe Turpaz will become a temporary deputy speaker once Levin becomes speaker. The committee also approved United Torah Judaism's request that MK Yisrael Eichler replace MK Yaakov Tessler as temporary deputy speaker. This means that the five temporary deputy speakers will be MKs Ofir Katz (Likud), Ya'acov Margi (Shas), Matan Kahana (National Unity), Turpaz and Eichler.

MK Merav Ben-Ari, announced on Monday that she would also contend for the position of Knesset speaker, with the support of all of the upcoming opposition parties.

"It is time after nearly 15 years that a woman fills this representative role in Israel's Knesset," Ben-Ari said.