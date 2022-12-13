The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Lapid: Netanyahu is 'weak,' a junior partner in his own coalition

Ahead of the Likud vote on the appointment of a new temporary Knesset Speaker, Lapid spoke out sharply against the party.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 13, 2022 10:14

Updated: DECEMBER 13, 2022 10:31
Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid and Yesh Atid activists protest against head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu and the elected government, in Tel Aviv, December 9, 2022. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid and Yesh Atid activists protest against head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu and the elected government, in Tel Aviv, December 9, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The incoming coalition government will not be led by prime minister-delegate Benjamin Netanyahu but rather by Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich and Shas leader Aryeh Deri, said outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid in the Knesset plenum on Tuesday morning.

Taking to the podium ahead of the Likud vote on the appointment of a new temporary Knesset Speaker, Lapid spoke out sharply against the incoming government, and against Netanyahu's Likud party in particular.

"When you stood at the polling station and put in a ballot for a candidate, is this what you voted for?" Lapid asked, addressing the public in his fiery speech. "Is this what you wanted? This with your vote, the most radical government in the country's history will be established?"

"How do you feel about the fact that the first promise of the new government, the first thing they agreed on, is to pay Yeshiva students more money than IDF soldiers? How do you feel about the fact that public transportation in your city will cost more, just because you are not ultra-Orthodox? Because it's part of the agreements. In ultra-Orthodox cities, they will pay less for public transportation. Why? Because they can."

Turning his attention to Netanyahu, Lapid called him "weak, and terrified of his trial," and accused him of being "taken over by people younger than him, more extreme and determined than him."

R-L: Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich, Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, Religious Zionist Party MK Ofir Sofer, and UTJ leader Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset Plenum, December 13, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)R-L: Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich, Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, Religious Zionist Party MK Ofir Sofer, and UTJ leader Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset Plenum, December 13, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"Smotrich and Deri control this government," he continued. Netanyahu is a junior partner."

"You won the elections, I don't argue with that, but you did not win and will not win Israeli democracy. The independence of the courts is not subject to the results of the elections. Criminal cases are not subject to election results. Women's rights are not subject to election results."

Opponents to the new government will not back down easily, added Lapid, saying that he is not prepared to give them ownership of Judaism.

"You are no more Jews than us. The Western Wall is also ours, Kiddush on Shabbat is also ours. The eternity of Israel belongs to all of us.

"We are not your fools. We are not here just to pay taxes and send our children to the army. We love this country just as much as you, and we are Jews just as much as you, and we will not let you destroy our democracy."



Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Likud Yair Lapid israeli politics Bezalel Smotrich
