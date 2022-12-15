The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Likud's first bill in the 25th Knesset passes first reading

The law cancels the ability of four MKs to break away from an existing party.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 11:16
MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks with MK Aryeh Deri during a vote for the new Knesset speaker at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 13, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks with MK Aryeh Deri during a vote for the new Knesset speaker at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 13, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The law that cancels the ability of four MKs to break away from an existing party passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum on Thursday morning, marking a small step forward in the first of four laws that the incoming coalition is racing to pass before Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to form a government expires on Wednesday.

The ability for four MKs to break away from a party was enacted by the previous Knesset in an attempt to tempt members of the Likud to break away from their party.

The same situation applies again

The situation in the past, which will now apply again, is that a minimum of two MKs which also must be at least a third of the party is necessary in order to break away and create a new party. This would mean 10 MKs from the Likud, therefore lowering the chance of any possible mutiny.

The law was debated in the Interim Finance Committee and passed its first reading in the plenum 62-53. It now returns to the committee for preparation for its second and third readings on the Knesset floor.

The Knesset Plenum ahead of the vote for the new Knesset Speaker, December 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) The Knesset Plenum ahead of the vote for the new Knesset Speaker, December 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The government and the previous Knesset's sole desire was to break up the Likud or create some kind of crisis among its members, but it was unsuccessful," one of the law's authors, Likud MK Yoav Kisch, said during the debate.

"It is clear to everyone that this was a simple, cheap political attempt to create some kind of conflict, that did not happen and will not happen," Kitsch said.

The cancellation of the law "gave a message of the beginning of a new Knesset," Kisch said in a previous debate yesterday.

Outgoing Intelligence Minister MK Elazar Stern said during the debate, "All the laws that deal with splitting of parties are somewhat sad laws. We were elected within parties; I don't like people being encouraged [to leave the parties]."

Stern accused the Likud of illegally offering a political position in the coming government to MK Idit Silman, currently of Likud and formerly of Yamina, in order to topple the previous coalition.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said in a previous debate yestreday, "This law is the result of Netanyahu's paranoia, he became a hostage of his accomplices, and the members of the Knesset became his hostages. He knows that it will fall apart, because some of the MKs will see that they have nothing left and will defect."

"That is why he is legislating it before a government is formed – to prevent the dismantling of what he is trying to establish here. This is survival season," she said.

Other laws the coalition is putting forward

The three other laws that the coalition is attempting to pass prior to swearing in the government are all still being prepared in ad-hoc committees for their first reading. They are:

  1.  An amendment of the Police Law, so that incoming national security minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir receives broader control over the police.

Two amendments of Basic Laws: 

     2. The "Deri Law," which aims to enable Shas chairman MK Arye Deri to serve as a minister despite his conviction           of tax offenses in January

     3. The "Smotrich Law," to enable RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a minister within the defense ministry.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Likud legislation itamar ben-gvir Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by