Likud's first bill in the 25th Knesset passes first reading

The law that cancels the ability of four MKs to break away from an existing party passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum on Thursday morning, marking a small step forward in the first of four laws that the incoming coalition is racing to pass before Likud chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to form a government expires on Wednesday.

The ability for four MKs to break away from a party was enacted by the previous Knesset in an attempt to tempt members of the Likud to break away from their party.

The same situation applies again

The situation in the past, which will now apply again, is that a minimum of two MKs which also must be at least a third of the party is necessary in order to break away and create a new party. This would mean 10 MKs from the Likud, therefore lowering the chance of any possible mutiny.

The law was debated in the Interim Finance Committee and passed its first reading in the plenum 62-53. It now returns to the committee for preparation for its second and third readings on the Knesset floor.

The Knesset Plenum ahead of the vote for the new Knesset Speaker, December 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"The government and the previous Knesset's sole desire was to break up the Likud or create some kind of crisis among its members, but it was unsuccessful," one of the law's authors, Likud MK Yoav Kisch, said during the debate.

"It is clear to everyone that this was a simple, cheap political attempt to create some kind of conflict, that did not happen and will not happen," Kitsch said.

The cancellation of the law "gave a message of the beginning of a new Knesset," Kisch said in a previous debate yesterday.

Outgoing Intelligence Minister MK Elazar Stern said during the debate, "All the laws that deal with splitting of parties are somewhat sad laws. We were elected within parties; I don't like people being encouraged [to leave the parties]."

Stern accused the Likud of illegally offering a political position in the coming government to MK Idit Silman, currently of Likud and formerly of Yamina, in order to topple the previous coalition.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said in a previous debate yestreday, "This law is the result of Netanyahu's paranoia, he became a hostage of his accomplices, and the members of the Knesset became his hostages. He knows that it will fall apart, because some of the MKs will see that they have nothing left and will defect."

"That is why he is legislating it before a government is formed – to prevent the dismantling of what he is trying to establish here. This is survival season," she said.

Other laws the coalition is putting forward

The three other laws that the coalition is attempting to pass prior to swearing in the government are all still being prepared in ad-hoc committees for their first reading. They are:

An amendment of the Police Law, so that incoming national security minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir receives broader control over the police.

Two amendments of Basic Laws:

2. The "Deri Law," which aims to enable Shas chairman MK Arye Deri to serve as a minister despite his conviction of tax offenses in January

3. The "Smotrich Law," to enable RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a minister within the defense ministry.