The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ben-Gvir's Israel Police bill to be partly delayed until after coalition sworn in

The bill was initially being expedited through the committee in order to pass before the government is sworn in on January 2 at the latest.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2022 17:02

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2022 17:31
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
MK Itamar Ben-Gvir during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Incoming national security minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir's proposed bill which would give him unprecedented control over the Israel Police will split in two and only partially become law before the government is sworn in, Ben-Gvir announced on Thursday to the ad-hoc Knesset Committee that has been debating the bill for the past week and a half.

In the coming days, the committee will finalize and bring to the Knesset plenum for final ratification the law's provisions regarding the Israel Police's subordinance to the government, as well as the minister's ability to set policy and principles in general and specifically regarding investigations, Ben-Gvir said.

However, two other clauses – regarding the police commissioner's direct subordinance to the national security minister and the minister's power to intervene in policy regarding the extent of legal proceedings – will remain in the committee for further debate after the government is formed, and will be voted upon in the coming weeks, Ben-Gvir said.

The bill was initially being expedited through the committee in order to pass before the government is sworn in on January 2 at the latest. Out of the four laws that were being fast-tracked through the Knesset, Ben-Gvir's law had the most dramatic implications, as it seeks to redraw the balance of power between the government and the Israel Police commissioner, in favor of the former.

Most of the legal and law enforcement professionals who appeared before the committee agreed that the law as it currently stands is vague and complicates the situation rather than improving it.

HEAD OF THE Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives at the scene of Wednesday’s bombing at the exit to Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) HEAD OF THE Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives at the scene of Wednesday’s bombing at the exit to Jerusalem (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Pushing through the law regardless

Ben-Gvir seemed poised until Wednesday to push through the law regardless, but on Thursday decided to change track, "due to the Knesset Legal Advisor's comments regarding the expedition of the law and in order for the High Court not to strike it down," the future minister said to the committee.

Although this does not mean the final wording will change, the soon-to-be opposition viewed it as a victory.

"We fought for hours and hours in the committee, along with all of the legal advisors: the government's, the Knesset's, the Public Security Ministry and the Israel Police," Yesh Aid said in a statement. "Lo and behold, today there came a glorious retreat. On the one hand, it is too bad he did not listen, as this would have saved the waste of hours, but on the other due to the work in the committee the bill was split," Yesh Atid said.

"We fought for hours and hours in the committee, along with all of the legal advisors: the government's, the Knesset's, the Public Security Ministry and the Israel Police."

Yesh Atid

Throughout the day on Thursday, the committee, which was led by Likud MK Ofir Katz, voted on hundreds of reservations that the incoming opposition put forward in order to delay its passing. It is unclear whether now that the bill has split the opposition will continue its delay tactics.

Two of the other laws were being debated together since both were amendments to the Basic Law: The Government -  the “Deri Law,” which would enable Shas chairman MK Arye Deri to serve as a minister despite his conviction for tax offenses, and the “Smotrich Law,” to enable RZP chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich to serve as a second minister in the defense ministry with responsibility for civilian matters in the West Bank – passed their preparations in a temporary committee led by Likud MK Shlomo Karhi, and will reach the Knesset plenum for their final reading and votes next week.



Tags Knesset police coalition Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by