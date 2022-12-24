The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Likud MK admits West Bank annexation, other gov't agreements 'won't happen'

"It is very clear" Israel's new government will not move to annex parts of the West Bank, Likud MK David Bitan claimed in a Saturday interview.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 24, 2022 18:00
THE CONDUCT of Netanyahu and his obedient cronies over the last year has been nothing less than despicable. (Pictured: With Likud MKs Miri Regev and David Bitan) (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
THE CONDUCT of Netanyahu and his obedient cronies over the last year has been nothing less than despicable. (Pictured: With Likud MKs Miri Regev and David Bitan)
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Israeli annexation of the West Bank, along with other controversial clauses inserted into Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition agreements, will most likely not be implemented, Likud MK David Bitan admitted in a KAN Reshet B interview on Saturday.

As part of the incoming prime minister's coalition deal with Religious Zionists Party head MK Bezalel Smotrich, Netanyahu agreed to advance policies to annex portions of the West Bank. It was noted that this will be done "at the right time and with consideration" to Israel's national and international interests.

In addition, Netanyahu came to an agreement with the future finance minister that the new government will authorize illegal outposts, referred to by the Right as "young settlements," within 60 days of its formation.

'If it didn't happen with Trump, it won't happen now'

"It is very clear it won't happen during the [US President Joe] Biden administration...even when Donald Trump was president, it didn't happen because of opposition from the West Bank itself," Bitan said.

The Likud MK, who is unlikely to receive a substantial position within the next government, further explained that "in the current system, some of the settlement building in the West Bank is carried out in coordination with the United States.

MK David Bitan of the Likud party seen at the election committee where political parties running for a spot in the upcoming Israeli election arrive to present their party list, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on January 15, 2020. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)MK David Bitan of the Likud party seen at the election committee where political parties running for a spot in the upcoming Israeli election arrive to present their party list, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on January 15, 2020. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"Smotrich will not be able to change that," Bitan noted. "There are things that are written down in agreements for the sake of being written down."

Bitan, who has been vocal in his disapproval of the emerging new government, again stressed that he is "dissatisfied with the number of concessions the Likud made [during negotiations]...however, since the agreement has already been signed, we might as well form this government and move forward."

Last month, Bitan admitted that he does not believe the new government will live out its days.

“It’s not just forming the government, there will be problems afterward," Bitan said in November. "These things will create a bad atmosphere.”



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Politics David Bitan Bezalel Smotrich
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by