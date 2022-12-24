Israeli annexation of the West Bank, along with other controversial clauses inserted into Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition agreements, will most likely not be implemented, Likud MK David Bitan admitted in a KAN Reshet B interview on Saturday.

As part of the incoming prime minister's coalition deal with Religious Zionists Party head MK Bezalel Smotrich, Netanyahu agreed to advance policies to annex portions of the West Bank. It was noted that this will be done "at the right time and with consideration" to Israel's national and international interests.

In addition, Netanyahu came to an agreement with the future finance minister that the new government will authorize illegal outposts, referred to by the Right as "young settlements," within 60 days of its formation.

'If it didn't happen with Trump, it won't happen now'

"It is very clear it won't happen during the [US President Joe] Biden administration...even when Donald Trump was president, it didn't happen because of opposition from the West Bank itself," Bitan said.

The Likud MK, who is unlikely to receive a substantial position within the next government, further explained that "in the current system, some of the settlement building in the West Bank is carried out in coordination with the United States.

MK David Bitan of the Likud party seen at the election committee where political parties running for a spot in the upcoming Israeli election arrive to present their party list, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on January 15, 2020. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"Smotrich will not be able to change that," Bitan noted. "There are things that are written down in agreements for the sake of being written down."

Bitan, who has been vocal in his disapproval of the emerging new government, again stressed that he is "dissatisfied with the number of concessions the Likud made [during negotiations]...however, since the agreement has already been signed, we might as well form this government and move forward."

Last month, Bitan admitted that he does not believe the new government will live out its days.

“It’s not just forming the government, there will be problems afterward," Bitan said in November. "These things will create a bad atmosphere.”