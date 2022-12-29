The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Netanyahu: You, who supported the Iran nuclear deal, why are you yelling?

Netanyahu will open the session by presenting the guidelines and members of his incoming government.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 11:01

Updated: DECEMBER 29, 2022 11:22
Israel's Knesset readies to swear in its 37th government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, on December 29, 2022. (photo credit: NOAM MOSCOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)
Israel's Knesset readies to swear in its 37th government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, on December 29, 2022.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSCOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)

Israel's parliament, known as the Knesset, began its special session on Thursday morning to ratify the country's 37th government, the sixth of its already longest-serving prime minister, Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the session, as he was booed and called "weak" by the incoming opposition, Netanyahu yelled towards them, "You, who supported the Iran nuclear deal, what are you yelling about?"

Netanyahu will open the session by presenting the guidelines and members of his incoming government. This will be followed by a speech by outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid, who will soon become the opposition leader.

Watch the live stream:

The plenum will then conduct a debate with speakers from each of the house's parties, which is scheduled to last for a few hours, after which the Knesset will choose its new speaker, likely to be Likud MK Amir Ohana.

It will then vote to ratify the new government, and once the vote passes Netanyahu officially becomes Israel's prime minister.

Plans for after the plenum session

The Knesset Plenum is seen empty ahead of the swearing-in of Israel's 37th government, on December 29, 2022. (credit: NOAM MOSCOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE) The Knesset Plenum is seen empty ahead of the swearing-in of Israel's 37th government, on December 29, 2022. (credit: NOAM MOSCOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)

Following the plenum session, the government will head to President Isaac Herzog's residence for a traditional picture.

Netanyahu waited until late Wednesday evening to begin to announce to his Likud Knesset members what their positions will be in the incoming government.

Notable appointments are MK Yoav Galjant as defense minister, MK Yoav Kisch as education minister, MK Avi Dichter as agriculture minister, MK Shlomo Karhi as communications minister, MK Miri Regev as transportation minister, MK Yariv Levin as justice minister, and MK Amichai Chikli as Diaspora affairs minister.

This is a developing story.



