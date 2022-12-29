The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Disgruntled Likud MKs could maneuver against Netanyahu

Prominent Likud members and MKs did not receive the ministerial posts they hoped for - several already voiced their displeasure with the PM.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: DECEMBER 29, 2022 20:19
PM Netanyahu with several of his ministers at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the Knesset, December 29 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
PM Netanyahu with several of his ministers at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in the Knesset, December 29 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

A group of MKs from the Likud who did not receive the roles they wanted expressed their disapproval in recent days. These include MKs Yisrael Katz, Dudi Amsalem, David Bitan, Danny Danon and Yuli Edelstein.

Netanyahu announced to Katz on Wednesday that he would receive the second part of a rotation in the foreign ministry. Katz reportedly refused the offer, and the negotiations went on until literally the last minute, as Netanyahu continued to receive and send notes with proposals after the Knesset plenum had already begun its debate to ratify the government.

Katz, who is considered a leading candidate to replace Netanyahu at the head of the Likud when Netanyahu steps down, was not present as Netanyahu presented the government.

The final agreement was a 1-2-1 alignment, where MK Eli Cohen will serve as Foreign Minister and Katz as Energy Minister for one year; then the two will swap for two years; and then they will swap again for the final and fourth year, when Cohen will return to the Foreign Ministry.

Amsalem announced throughout the negotiations that he wanted to be either Justice Minister or Knesset speaker. He received neither, and reportedly shouted his displeasure at Netanyahu during a Likud faction meeting on Wednesday. Bitan cannot serve as a minister because he is currently going through criminal proceedings, but repeatedly expressed his displeasure during the negotiation period, arguing that Netanyahu was giving up too much to the Likud's partners.

Then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Likud MK David (Dudi) Amsalem during a faction meeting, November 19, 2018. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Likud MK David (Dudi) Amsalem during a faction meeting, November 19, 2018. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Maneuvering against Netanyahu

Danon expressed his disappointment on Wednesday, as did Edelstein, who will likely serve as Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman.

Although these MKs are not expected to leave the coalition, they could use maneuvers against Netanyahu within the Likud in order to promote their own interests.

Katz, Edelstein and Danon all served as senior ministers in the past, but fell many places in the Likud primaries and consequently on the Likud list, and therefore were not given the top positions.

On the other hand, newer Likud MKs who demonstrated their loyalty to Netanyahu, including MK Amir Ohana (Knesset speaker), Eli Cohen, MK Yoav Kisch (Education Minister) and MK Shlomo Karhi (Communications Minister), received generous promotions.

There are still a number of government positions, such as Regional Cooperation Minister, and Netanyahu may still attempt to appease some of these disappointed MKs, but it remains to be seen how this affects the Likud and the coalition's operations.



