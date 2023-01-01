Senior rabbi Meir Mazoz, who has ties to Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Health Minister Aryeh Deri, has referred to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as "being infected with a disease," Hebrew media reported late Saturday night.

Mazoz likely made these comments because Ohana is gay, due to also referring to the LGBT pride parade in Jerusalem as the "Beast Parade" shortly after his comments on the Knesset speaker.

Mazoz advised the residents in the city to close their windows during the parade and explain to their children that "there is a parade of animals that walk on two."

מתקפה על יו"ר הכנסתרב חרדי בכיר נגד אוחנה: "השר האחראי על האסון במירון - 'נגוע במחלה'" | יקי אדמקר @YakiAdamker https://t.co/O1vp3DliqT pic.twitter.com/0IRmTbV86C — וואלה! (@WallaNews) December 31, 2022

Mazoz later referred to Ohana without mentioning his name, who was also the former Public Security Minister, and hinted that the Meron disaster - which killed 45 people - was caused due to Ohana's sexual orientation, according to a report by Ynet.

"The minister who was in charge of Meron is himself infected with this disease," he said.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana with his husband and children at a Likud faction meeting following the swearing in of the new government, December 29, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Alleged homophobia from the new coalition

When Ohana had his inaugural speech as the new Knesset Speaker, United Torah Judaism MKs Meir Porush and Moshe Gafni covered their faces and turned away from the Likud politician.

Ohana became the highest-ranking member of Knesset to be part of the LGBTQ+ when he was approved for his position.

When Ohana was first sworn into the Knesset in 2015, multiple MKs from United Torah Judaism and Shas walked out of the plenum.

Tzvi Joffre and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.