The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Rabbi with ties to Ben-Gvir and Deri says Amir Ohana is 'infected with a disease'

Mazoz also hinted that the Meron incident because of the existence of the LGBTQ+ community.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 03:49
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana in the Knesset Plenum, December 29, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana in the Knesset Plenum, December 29, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Senior rabbi Meir Mazoz, who has ties to Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Health Minister Aryeh Deri, has referred to Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana as "being infected with a disease," Hebrew media reported late Saturday night.

Mazoz likely made these comments because Ohana is gay, due to also referring to the LGBT pride parade in Jerusalem as the "Beast Parade" shortly after his comments on the Knesset speaker.

Mazoz advised the residents in the city to close their windows during the parade and explain to their children that "there is a parade of animals that walk on two."

Mazoz later referred to Ohana without mentioning his name, who was also the former Public Security Minister, and hinted that the Meron disaster - which killed 45 people - was caused due to Ohana's sexual orientation, according to a report by Ynet.

"There is a parade of animals that walk on two."

Rabbi Meir Mazoz

"The minister who was in charge of Meron is himself infected with this disease," he said.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana with his husband and children at a Likud faction meeting following the swearing in of the new government, December 29, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana with his husband and children at a Likud faction meeting following the swearing in of the new government, December 29, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Alleged homophobia from the new coalition

When Ohana had his inaugural speech as the new Knesset Speaker, United Torah Judaism MKs Meir Porush and Moshe Gafni covered their faces and turned away from the Likud politician.

Ohana became the highest-ranking member of Knesset to be part of the LGBTQ+ when he was approved for his position.

When Ohana was first sworn into the Knesset in 2015, multiple MKs from United Torah Judaism and Shas walked out of the plenum.

Tzvi Joffre and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags Haredi Knesset Amir Ohana homophobia
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

Loser of the year Donald Trump blames the Jews - opinion

Former US President Donald Trump makes a fist while reacting to applause after speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, US June 5, 2021.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by