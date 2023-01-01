Ben-Gvir meets police commissioner in first working meeting

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir met with Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov (Kobi) Shabtai on Sunday morning for their first working meeting after Ben-Gvir took office on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting came after Ben-Gvir succeeded last week in pushing through a law to expand his authority over the Israel Police, amid speculations over the future of Ben-Gvir and Shabtai's working relationship after past tensions between the two.

Shabtai briefed the minister on a number of topics connected to police work. The two will continue to meet in coming days, Ben-Gvir's office said in a statement.

What other ministries saw a transfer of powers?

A number of other ministries held incoming ceremonies for the new ministries.

MK Yizhak Goldknopf replaced MK Ze'ev Elkin as Housing and Construction Minister. Goldknopf in his speech made a number of notable comments, including that he would advance construction in the West Bank, and that he would act on behalf of discharged IDF veterans in order to help them find affordable housing.

R-L: Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich, Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir, Religious Zionist Party MK Ofir Sofer, and UTJ leader Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset Plenum, December 13, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Goldknopf also addressed comments he made at a conference last month in which he said that he was not aware of a housing crisis.

"Of course, I did not mean that there was 'no crisis,' but that I am new to the job and therefore am not familiar enough with the causes of the housing crisis," he said.

Other handover ceremonies on Sunday included MK Yoav Kisch taking over as Education Minister from MK Yifat Shasha-Biton; and Shas chairman Aryeh Deri taking over as Interior Minister from Ayelet Shaked and as Health Minister from Nitzan Horowitz.

Health Ministry Director General, Professor Nachman Ash, mentioned addressed in his speech the fact that Religious Zionist Party MK and National Missions Minister Orit Struk said last week that according to the coalition agreements, a doctor could refuse treatment to a patient based on "religious belief" if the patient could find the treatment elsewhere.

"I turn to you, the minister, and request to safeguard the [health] system from what may be or seem to be discrimination in the health system," Ash said.

"The health workers treat every person irrespective of their race, religion, sex, gender, sexual orientation or any other thing. Personally, I am embarrassed by the fact that there is even a need for a campaign to prevent discrimination in the health system," Ash said.

New Justice Minister MK Yariv Levin and new Transportation Minister MK Miri Regev did not hold handover ceremonies. Levin on Sunday held work meetings with former justice minister Gideon Sa'ar and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.