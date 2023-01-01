The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Hamas: Israel ‘not serious’ about prisoner swap

Hamas threatens to end prisoner exchange in response to the perceived lack of progress in negotiations.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JANUARY 1, 2023 15:33
Lt. Hadar Goldin (left) and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul were killed in action in the war against Hamas in 2014 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Lt. Hadar Goldin (left) and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul were killed in action in the war against Hamas in 2014
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Israel is not serious about reaching a prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinians, Zaher Jabareen, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said on Sunday.

Jabareen, who is in charge of the Hamas “Portfolio of Prisoners and Martyrs," told the Arab Al-Ghad TV channel that Israel has not responded to initiatives made by several parties, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations, to reach a prisoner swap deal.

Hamas is holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who were killed in the 2014 war with Israel. 

In addition, the terror group is holding two Israeli civilians, Hisham al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu, who crossed the border into the Gaza Strip on their own.

Jabareen said the issue of the Palestinian prisoners held in Israel remains a top priority for Hamas and is on its agenda on a daily basis.

Friends, family and activists hold a protest march calling for the release of of late Israeli soldiers Oron Shaul, Hadar Goldin and captive Israeli citizen Avera Mengistu near the Israeli Gaza Border, in southern Israel, August 5, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Friends, family and activists hold a protest march calling for the release of of late Israeli soldiers Oron Shaul, Hadar Goldin and captive Israeli citizen Avera Mengistu near the Israeli Gaza Border, in southern Israel, August 5, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Prisoner exchanges

“The issue of the prisoners and their liberation [from Israeli prison] may be the title of the next battle with the occupation,” the Hamas official said. “Our decision is clear, and we made a pledge and commitment to work to liberate our prisoners, regardless of the cost.”

According to unconfirmed reports in the Arab media, Hamas has demanded the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

Hamas has refused to allow representatives of international organizations to visit the two Israeli civilians held in the Gaza Strip.

Asked about a recent report claiming that Israel and Hamas were close to striking a prisoner exchange deal, Jabareen accused the Israeli media of “working for “certain agendas and serving certain parties.” He did not provide further details. 

In response to a question about whether Hamas was pinning any hope on the new Israeli government to conclude a prisoner swap with the Palestinians, Jabareen said his group does not rely on anyone in Israel. “Our strategy is to liberate our prisoners regardless of who’s in power in the occupation entity,” he said.

“The day will come when the occupation will pay the price.”

Jabareen

Addressing the Palestinian prisoners in Israel, the Hamas official said his group won’t backtrack on its effort to secure the release of all of them.

Last month, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar warned that his group would “close forever” the issue of a prisoner exchange deal with Israel in light of the lack of progress in the negotiations to reach an agreement. “We will find another way to free the Palestinian prisoners,” Sinwar said, without elaborating.

The last prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas was reached in 2011. Then, Israel released 1,027 prisoners in return for IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who was kidnapped in 2006 and held in the Gaza Strip.  



Tags Israel Hamas Prisoner swap prisoner release prisoner release israel Palestine
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Two Russian nationals, including Putin critic, found dead in hotel in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by