The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Former IDF general: ‘This government is madness’

"All the basic values ​​of the effective functioning of a government, of a healthy organization, have simply been thrown away!"

By 104.5FM VIA MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 2, 2023 02:53

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2023 02:57
Eyal Ben Reuven. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Eyal Ben Reuven.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

“The prime minister knows very well how irresponsible his decisions are to the point of endangering the security of the country,” former Deputy Commander of the Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. (Ret.) Eyal Ben Reuven said on Sunday in an interview with Yoav Mintz on Radio Tzafon 104.5FM. “I am not afraid of a collision between Galant and Smotrich, I am afraid that there will be an inevitable collision between soldiers in the IDF and those under Smotrich's command,” he added.

The general referred to the current “strange” situation in which there are effectively two defense ministers, saying: “Everything that happens in this government is madness. It is a troll. In my opinion, it is a serious issue that the prime minister who is responsible for our security, the economy... [and] for all of us... [is making] decisions [which] border on irresponsibility to the point of endangering the security of the country.”

“All these delusional decisions are [aiming at] one goal as clear as the sun: to save the state of justice in Israel. All the basic values ​​of the effective functioning of a government, of a healthy organization, have simply been thrown away!” he said.

On the appointment of Yoav Gallant as defense minister, Ben Reuven said: “Yoav Gallant, I know him very well...he can be a fine defense minister. That is not the problem. The problem is that he is given a broken-down defense ministry.”

“There are people [in government] who have a question mark regarding their criminal behavior in the past and there is a question mark regarding their behavior in the future. The message to the people of Israel is clear: It is permissible to be a criminal, it is permissible to break the law, it is permissible to incite. You cannot be a commander in the IDF or take up senior positions in the civil service, but you can be elected - you can be in the government!”

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir prior to his entry into politics can be seen speaking Israeli attorney Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a ceremony marking the 27th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Meir Kahane, November 7, 2017 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir prior to his entry into politics can be seen speaking Israeli attorney Itamar Ben Gvir speaks during a ceremony marking the 27th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Meir Kahane, November 7, 2017 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Netanyahu's court case

“The court that is supposed to handle the prime minister's case. Instead we see ideas about intolerable laws. Majority legislation in the Knesset to create personal legislation for the benefit of the criminal Deri! What Is this the law that will serve the prime minister in the future?”

When asked if the High Court of Justice could change the decision, he replied, “Yes, but [the government] will overturn the High Court the next day, in an overriding sentence.”

“What is a Supreme Court? We have now seen the UN's decision to investigate us and to investigate the activities of the IDF. They could also investigate me as a former military man. How have we fought and succeeded so far for IDF officers and soldiers? Thanks to our court. The world saw in the Israeli court as a body of justice - we investigate ourselves. We received legitimacy and backing for it. When you see what is happening now in court, what kind of support will [it get us]?”

Smotrich and security 
Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich seen after coalition talks with Shas chairman MK Arie Deri and Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu outside a hotel in Jerusalem, December 5, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Religious Zionist party head MK Bezalel Smotrich seen after coalition talks with Shas chairman MK Arie Deri and Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu outside a hotel in Jerusalem, December 5, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben Reuven later returned to the security issue and referred to the disturbing possibility that “the minister of defense will say one thing and Smotrich will say another.” According to him, there is reason to worry: “You are worried and rightly so, based on lessons learned in blood. We learned the need for unity of command and full coordination between all the arms in the security sector. [Particularly in the case of] Judea and Samaria, because these are the relevant points of friction. So what do we do now?”

When asked if he predicts that there will be a collision between Galant and Smotrich, he replied that “a collision between Galant and Smotrich worries me less. I am more worried that it will be between soldiers in the IDF and Smotrich's command! Everyone will make different decisions. You don't just act by force. [When speaking to] the Palestinian side, the coordinator of operations in the territories does it.”

At the end, the Major referred to the investigation into the death of the late Sergeant Eitan Fichman during an exercise in the Golan Heights and said: “A very sad accident.” The soldier was inside the turret [of his tank] and was crushed by the cannon. “I was glad to see in the announcement that the commander of the Northern Command and the Chief of Staff are taking this accident far beyond the technical issue of how to prevent such an accident in the future.”



Tags IDF Supreme Court West Bank high court of justice judea and samaria security Bezalel Smotrich
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Two Russian nationals, including Putin critic, found dead in hotel in India

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by