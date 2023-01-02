Ben-Gvir visit to Jerusalem Temple Mount will lead to death - Lapid

A visit to the Temple Mount by National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir will be considered a provocation and lead to violence and loss of life, former prime minister and current opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said on Monday at a press conference ahead of Yesh Atid's weekly faction meeting.

Having just left the Prime Minister's Office, Lapid said that a visit to the site would be seen as a change to the status quo, since ministers usually refrain from visiting the site, and especially a national security minister.

"As weak as Bibi is, he must this time stand up and tell [Ben-Gvir] not to visit the Temple Mount, since people will die," Lapid said.

Former defense minister and National Unity Party leader MK Benny Gantz said ahead of his party's faction meeting that while he respected every person's right to visit the site, he, too, opposed Ben-Gvir's move.

"Just yesterday the ministers entered their offices and we already see which way the wind is blowing," Gantz said, giving as an example the fact that "the government's chief extremist finds it important to ignite the rhetoric regarding the Temple Mount."

Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir at the Temple Mount on Jerusalem Day, May 29, 2022. (credit: TEMPLE MOUNT ADMINISTRATION)

Ben-Gvir plans to visit Temple Mount, Hamas vows terror attacks

Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday that he would visit the site in the near future. Hamas issued a warning in response that it would not remain quiet if that happened.

Lapid and Gantz differ on how to respond to Israel's new Netanyahu-led government

Lapid, Gantz and a number of other party leaders addressed additional issues in their press conferences ahead of their weekly faction meetings on Monday.

Lapid said regarding the opposition's conduct, that he viewed National Unity as a full partner in the fight to bring down the government. Lapid also said regarding the note that he left in Netanyahu's office, which said "Lapid 2024," that he did not believe the government would last for more than a year and a half.

Gantz said that while he fully opposed the government and will not join it, he did not believe that trying to trip up the government was in the interest of the people of Israel. Gantz hinted at comments he made on Thursday during the government's swearing-in Knesset session, in which he criticized members of Yesh Atid's heckling of Netanyahu during the new prime minister's speech.

"Statesmanlike conduct is not a wink to Netanyahu or a flinch facing his government's decrees. It is [rather] the way to defeat them," Gantz said.

"I do not want to win a civil war – I want to prevent it," he added.

What did Israel's coalition say in its faction meetings?

The Likud also held a faction meeting, but it was closed to the press.

The party put out a statement with Netanyahu's comments. The prime minister accused the Lapid-Bennett government of ignoring the high cost of living and "enabling the situation to deteriorate."

"It is always harder to enter when a large pit was dug for you, but we have no choice but to act aggressively, wisely and effectively," he said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed Netanyahu's charges against the outgoing government, saying that it did not recognize global economic trends on time, and made decisions that burdened the public. Smotrich did not give an example of what he meant.

Regarding his instruction to cancel the tax on plasticware and soft drinks, which was criticized by many medical and environmental organizations, Smotrich said that while he realized that diabetes was a serious problem, the way to reduce sugar consumption was by working constructively with the public, and not dropping taxes on them out of the blue.