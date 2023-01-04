Transportation Minister MK Miri Regev intends to bring her appointment to director general of the ministry, Moshe Ben Zaken, to the government's approval despite the Public Service Senior Appointments Advisory Committee deeming him "unqualified," Regev said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Regev, the committee decided on Tuesday that the 36-year-old Ben Zaken was appropriate to serve in a "middle-sized" ministry, and not the Transportation Ministry, which is one of the largest and most complex.

Director-Generals are the minister's personal appointments, and therefore the committee's purpose is to make sure the appointment has the necessary qualifications. The committee does not publish its recommendations.

Ben Zaken served in the past as chief of staff for Regev, and is currently CEO of a fund that encourages and develops the construction branch in Israel, and is also Deputy CEO of the Israel Builders Association.

According to Regev, there "was an understanding" that Ben Zaken could be appointed to the position for a half-year probation period. This "understanding" was reached in the presence of the representatives of the Attorney General's Office, Regev continued.

Miri Regev (credit: MARK NEYMAN/GPO)

Regev surprised by the outcome

She then was "surprised" on Wednesday morning that the committee had "reneged on the agreement" and decided to block the appointment.

Ben Zaken "met every requirement" and he was "professional, experienced and worthy," Regev wrote.

While she respected the committee's opinion, the opinion was merely a recommendation and she did not accept it, just like the previous government did not accept the committee's decision to bar former minister Amir Peretz as the chairman of the Israel Aerospace Industries board, Regev wrote.

"Officials, however senior they may be, cannot make decisions instead of an elected minister regarding her most senior personal appointment," she wrote, adding that she would bring the appointment to the government's table for approval on Sunday.

"This is an important test for all members of the government and I expect his appointment to be approved unanimously," she added in a veiled threat to her fellow ministers.

Only twice before has the government brought such an appointment for approval contrary to the committee's opinion, an official from the Civil Service Commission said on KAN Radio. In one of those cases, the appointee eventually decided to back out, and in the second the High Court struck down the appointment, the official said.