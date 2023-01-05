The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel Prison System offers new research-based digital library system

This new research database will provide information for people interested in learning about many topics affecting people inside and outside of prison.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 03:21

Updated: JANUARY 5, 2023 03:22
View of the Israeli Prison Authorities, Gilboa Prison, near Israel Valley. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
View of the Israeli Prison Authorities, Gilboa Prison, near Israel Valley.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

On Wednesday, the Israel Prison Service digital library was launched. Now, the library system will be available and open to the general public, as well as those in the Israeli Prison System.

The SBS staff, in collaboration with academic resources and government ministries alike, had worked to develop a unique collection of research to be available within the library. This will act as a service to members of the public who want to expand their knowledge base and better understand data and further exposure to statistics. Constituents will also have access to many fascinating academic publications on topics related to the organization’s activities.

The digital library offers choices from a very wide range of key topics, including but not limited to incarceration, rehabilitation, prison work and professional reviews. After choosing the main topic, it is possible to focus search terms according to different tags. These tags include living conditions, sexual offenses, and human resources. You can find the most recent publications and articles from recent years (2021-2022) in the digital library.

Is this resource user-friendly?

Searching this resource is simple, convenient, and fast, and allows readers to narrow their search and focus on specific subjects they’re interested in. For example, you can find fascinating articles about aging behind bars, or articles on the life stories of prisoners serving long sentences. You can also find articles on subjects like the perceptions of women who were convicted of killing their spouses, and the consequences of those cases. Most were studies conducted by Israel Prison Service faculty from a variety of fields of specialization.

An architectural rendering of the new National Library of Israel building designed by the prestigious Swiss firm, Herzog & de Meuron. (© Herzog & de Meuron; Mann-Shinar Architects, Executive Architect) (credit: NLI) An architectural rendering of the new National Library of Israel building designed by the prestigious Swiss firm, Herzog & de Meuron. (© Herzog & de Meuron; Mann-Shinar Architects, Executive Architect) (credit: NLI)

“Our goal is to make quality and up-to-date knowledge available to the organization's faculty and researchers, to encourage research and to promote fact-based policy.”

Dr. Yohanan Veaknin, head of the research branch at the Israel Prison Service

The Israel Prison Service enables researchers to carry out unique studies of great scientific value, acting as pioneers in research. Now, the organization is working to diversify traditional research fields and integrate advanced research methods from the world of artificial intelligence.

Dr. Yohanan Veaknin, head of the research branch at the Israel Prison Service, explained that the research found in the digital library brings together in-depth and unique information on the issues of incarceration. "Our goal is to make quality and up-to-date knowledge available to the organization's faculty and researchers, to encourage research and to promote fact-based policy."



