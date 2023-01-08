Attorney-General: Miri Regev's choice of D-G is not 'legally viable'

Transportation Minister MK Miri Regev's appointment of 36-year-old confidante Moshe Benzaken as the ministry's director-general is not "legally viable," Attorney-General Gali Baharv-Miara's representative to Sunday morning's cabinet meeting said.

Benzaken was deemed "unqualified" on Wednesday by the Public Service Senior Appointments Advisory Committee. The committee added that the appointment could harm the ministry's ability to meet its many and complex tasks. The committee did not change its opinion after reevaluating the appointment after an appeal by Regev.

The A-G conveyed to the government that the committee's initial evaluation held "especially large weight" and was "nearly binding." The fact that the committee did not find an "essential reason" to change its position after reevaluating, meant that there was "no legal basis" to allow the appointment contrary to the committee's opinion.

Who is Miri Regev confidante Moshe Benzaken?

Benzaken served in the past as chief of staff for Regev, and is currently CEO of a fund that encourages and develops the construction branch in Israel, and is also Deputy CEO of the Israel Builders Association.

Miri Regev and Yariv Levin attend a plenum session on forming the government, in the Knesset, on December 29, 2022 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Regev circulated a statement last week that there had been "an understanding" with the appointments committee that Benzaken could be appointed to the position for a half-year probation period. This "understanding" was reached in the presence of the representatives of the Attorney-General's Office, Regev argued.

Ben Zaken "met every requirement" and he was "professional, experienced and worthy," Regev argued.

The A-G's opinion is not legally binding, but if the government votes to appoint Benzaken there will likely be an appeal to the High Court – leading to another front between the government and High Court, after the case against Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri's ability to serve as minister was heard on Thursday.