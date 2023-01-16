Netanyahu: Israelis knew about the judicial reforms when they voted

Israelis knew about the coalition's plan for reform of the judicial system when they went to the voting booths on November 1 and the government thus has a mandate from the public to carry it out, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed during a statement to the press ahead of the Likud's weekly faction meeting on Monday afternoon.

"The reform will be launched, and like we were not deterred in the past from the attacks from the Left and the media, we will not be deterred this time," Netanyahu added.

"The scares are the same scares, the square is the same square, the NGOs are the same NGOs, only the signs change.

"There is nothing new under the money – foreign money," the prime minister said, alluding to a famous verse from Ecclesiastes, "there is nothing new under the sun."

Head of the Likud Party MK Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

What was Lapid's response?

Opposition leader and previous prime minister MK Yair Lapid said earlier on Monday ahead of his Yesh Atid party meeting that the claim that the Likud had laid out its plans for the reform prior to the election was a lie.

Lapid said that the Likud had not said how "extreme the reform was going to be."

"They stuttered every time they were asked about it during the campaign. They did not tell their voters that Israel will cease to be a democracy. They did not tell their voters that they will trample the High Court irreparably. They did not tell their voters that they were going to cancel the Declaration of Independence," Lapid said.

"What they are doing now is what they are the best at: Lying and trying to confuse everyone. When they kill democracy they call it 'safeguarding democracy,' when they trample the courts they call it 'returning trust in the courts', and when they take apart all of the government ministries they call this 'governance,'" Lapid added.

Lapid called the government a "criminal gang that wants to escape justice," and vowed that the demonstration on Saturday evening in Tel Aviv of over 80,000 people was just the beginning.