Attorney General to in letter to Netanyahu: You must fire Deri

In accordance with the High Court ruling on Wednesday that disqualified Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri from serving as a minister, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must remove him from his positions in the government, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara wrote in a Wednesday letter to the prime minister that was published on Thursday.

"According to the ruling that was given today … MK Deri cannot continue serving as a minister in the Israeli government. Consequently, and according to your authority … you must act according to the ruling and remove him from his roles in the government," the attorney-general wrote.

The default in such cases is usually that the prime minister automatically takes on the roles of ministers who resign or are removed. However, Netanyahu cannot serve as a minister due to his ongoing criminal proceedings, and therefore must appoint someone else to Deri's roles of health and interior minister, the attorney-general added.

A copy of the letter was sent to the State Attorney, the government secretary and the deputy attorney-generals.

How will Deri's dismissal as minister affect the government?

It is not clear what will happen once Netanyahu fires Deri, who is his chief coalition ally. While Shas is not expected to leave the government, Deri's removal could affect its stability in the near future.

Arye Deri seen outside his home in Jerusalem on January 18, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Baharav-Miara's letter came after the High Court in a dramatic ruling on Wednesday decided that Deri's appointment as minister was "extremely unreasonable" both due to his criminal past and to the fact that he intentionally misled a court approximately a year ago when he promised that he would not rejoin politics, in order to receive a lenient plea bargain on tax offenses.

The ruling was a 10-1 decision. Some of the opinions in the majority refrained from ruling whether or not the appointment was reasonable, since the fact that he misled the courts was enough to disqualify him. The minority opinion by judge Yosef Elron was that Netanyahu was required to turn to the Central Election Committee chairman, High Court justice Noam Solberg, in order to determine whether or not Deri's actions in his 2022 conviction included moral turpitude. If so, Deri would be barred from serving as a minister for seven years.

Deri may still remain a member of Knesset.