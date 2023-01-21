The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
63% of Israelis agree with High Court ruling barring Deri from being minister - poll

27% of respondents said that they disagreed with the High Court's decision. Among voters in the Netanyahu bloc, 49% said they disagreed with the ruling, as opposed to 38% that did.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 21, 2023 01:03
Health Minister Arye Deri (photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)
Health Minister Arye Deri
(photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of Israelis agree with the recent High Court of Justice's decision to disqualify Shas leader Arye Deri from serving as a cabinet minister, as well as removing him from government, according to a poll conducted by Midgam research company in collaboration with the iPanel company, of which the results were then published on N12 on Friday.

27% of respondents said that they disagreed with the High Court's decision. Among voters in the Netanyahu bloc, 49% said they disagreed with the ruling, as opposed to 38% that did.

Deri was barred from the High Court with a 10-1 vote on Wednesday and cannot retain his position as interior and health minister. However, Shas would retain both the interior and health ministries.

Other results

Other results in the poll showed that about 40% of the voters of the opposition bloc said that they intend to participate in the demonstrations against the reforms of Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

The poll also asked participants their opinions on Isaac Herzog's performance as the Israeli president. 47% of the respondents said that they think Isaac's performance is good while 34% say it's bad.

ARYE DERI gives the thumbs-up sign on Wednesday outside his Har Nof home in Jerusalem. (credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/Reuters) ARYE DERI gives the thumbs-up sign on Wednesday outside his Har Nof home in Jerusalem. (credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/Reuters)

Lapid, however, received harsher criticism in his results, as the poll conducted said that 59% stated that the Yesh Atid leader's performance is not good, while only 30% are satisfied with the job he is doing

Among the opposition voters, 42% say that his performance is not while while 48% say it is.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



