Protest against Israel's judicial reforms begins in Tel Aviv

People began arriving for a protest against the government's judicial reforms in Tel Aviv that is expected to be attended by thousands of people on Saturday night including Israeli politicians that oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protest is expected to start on Kaplan Street and then turn into a march that will go through Menahem Begin, Parashat Drahim, Arlozorov, Derech Namir, Shaul Hamelech and Dovanov streets. The march will end at the Tel Aviv Governmental Complex.

Roads were closed from before 5 p.m., drawing outrage from protestors who claimed that the closures were being done so early to restrict protesting and stop them from being able to reach the location.

Who will attend the protest?

A number of organizations are expected to attend the protest including the Movement for Government Quality which will hold its own protest at Habima Square before joining the march at Kaplan.

Politicians who have confirmed their presence at the protest include opposition leader Yair Lapid and MK Benny Gantz. Lapid is expected to make a speech under the Azrieli bridge at 6:30 p.m.

Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against the government's judicial reforms. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The protest in Tel Aviv wasn't the only one on Saturday night. Some 5,000 protestors gathered in the Horev Center in Haifa to hold their own protest while hundreds gathered in Herzliya.