Deri to attend Sunday cabinet meet despite High Court barring him as minister

The High Court ruled in a 10-1 decision that Shas leader Aryeh Deri cannot serve as a minister in the government.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JANUARY 21, 2023 20:03
Health Minister Arye Deri (photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)
Health Minister Arye Deri
(photo credit: GOVERNMENT PRESS OFFICE)

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri plans on attending Sunday's weekly cabinet meeting despite the High Court of Justice ruling on Thursday that disqualified him from serving as a minister and ordered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire him, Channel 12 reported on Saturday night.

Deri's wish to attend the meeting was because its agenda included the "health basket", which the Health Ministry under his lead had worked on last week, according to Yisrael Hayom.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara made it clear to Netanyahu on Thursday that he must fire Deri immediately.

While Sunday is still considered a reasonable amount of time after the ruling for Netanyahu to carry out the ruling, the fact that Deri intended to join the meeting may be an intentional provocation.

If Netanyahu drags his feet and continues to refrain from firing his ally, it could lead to a constitutional crisis, as he would be breaking the law.

ARYE DERI is escorted outside his home in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) ARYE DERI is escorted outside his home in Jerusalem on Wednesday. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

It is not clear what will happen once Netanyahu fires Deri. While Shas is not expected to leave the government, Deri's removal could affect its stability in the near future.

Why did the High Court bar Deri from being a minister?

The High Court's dramatic ruling on Wednesday decided that Deri's appointment as minister was "extremely unreasonable" both due to his criminal past and to the fact that he intentionally misled a court approximately a year ago when he promised that he would not rejoin politics, in order to receive a lenient plea bargain on tax offenses.

The ruling was a 10-1 decision. Some of the opinion in the majority refrained from ruling whether or not the appointment was reasonable, since the fact that he misled the courts was enough to disqualify him. The minority opinion by judge Yosef Elron was that Netanyahu was required to turn to the Central Election Committee chairman, High Court justice Noam Solberg, in order to determine whether or not Deri's actions in his 2022 conviction included moral turpitude. If so, Deri would be barred from serving as a minister for seven years.

Deri may still remain a member of Knesset.



Tags aryeh deri Shas high court of justice government
