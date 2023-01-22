The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Will the A-G declare Netanyahu unfit to serve? Guess again - explainer

Reports on Friday said that the attorney-general is considering declaring Netanyahu unfit because of conflict of interest.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 20:20
Netanyahu enters the Knesset on December 29 for the presentation of his new government. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Netanyahu enters the Knesset on December 29 for the presentation of his new government.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Dramatic reports broke Friday night that Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara was considering declaring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfit to serve in office due to his corruption trial conflict of interest in the proposed judicial reforms, but according to a legal expert such an outcome is highly unlikely due to both legal and political limitations.

Dr. Adam Shinar of Reichman University told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday that “the bottom line is that this is not going to happen. The idea that the Attorney-General’s legal advice to the government would declare Netanyahu is unviable to fill the post is unprecedented.”

The case for Netanyahu taking a leave of absence due to being unfit for service is based on tenuous legal reasoning.

“According to Basic Law: The Government, there is a clause that says what happens when the prime minister is no longer available to fulfill his role, is unable to,” Explained Shinar. “And the thought behind this clause has nothing to do with conflict of interest or corruption or attorney general or anything else. It has to do with the fact that the prime minister is simply not available to do his job.”

Shinar gave the example of Ariel Sharon; if the prime minister was in a coma, and unable to fulfill the role for 100 straight days, then he would be considered unfit and need to be replaced. The idea behind the clause is that the prime minister is sick or missing.

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds last Sunday’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin looks on. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu holds last Sunday’s cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, as Justice Minister Yariv Levin looks on. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

“The idea that you can use this clause in this particular case –  that because of the conflict of interest and because we suspect that even though he's not supposed to, he is involved in the legal reforms – and to use that in order to declare him unavailable, it basically means to depose him,” said Shinar. “You're basically saying he cannot be prime minister. That is quite a leap from the original understanding of this clause.”

Shinar also noted that it would need to be proved that Netanyahu was pushing for the judicial reforms. The prime minister has largely been quiet about the reforms, them being a project of Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Knesset Constitution Law and Justice Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman.

“There's just never been a case in Israel society where the legal advisor of the government has declared the prime minister unfit.”

Dr. Adam Shinar

Even if all these requirements are met, Shinar says the societal and political will doesn’t exist for such an unprecedented move.

“There's just never been a case in Israel society where the legal advisor of the government has declared the prime minister unfit,” said Shinar.

What was the conflict of interest agreement?

On Thursday, Baharav-Miara said that the conflict of interest agreement developed by her predecessor Avichai Mandelblit was still in effect. The agreement conditioned Netanyahu’s forming of the government in 2020 and was upheld in 2021 by the High Court.

Netanyahu is undergoing trial in several corruption cases. According to the agreement, he is unable to use his prime ministerial powers to appoint law and enforcement authorities and intentionally impact the witnesses in his cases.

According to Israeli media reports, a 2021 ruling on the conflict of interest might allow the Attorney-General to declare Netanyahu unfit to serve, and the A-G’s office was studying the ruling closely and considering doing so.

“I don't know who published this and what was the motivation behind this and what they wanted to achieve out of this,” said Shinar. “Maybe they wanted to deflect attention from what was going on to something that is not going to happen, that is going to put the spotlight on the attorney general, on the legal advice to the government instead of what's going on.”



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Attorney-General Trial prime minister
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
3

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by