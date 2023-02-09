The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Labor presents mock bill to place Arye Deri 'above Israeli law'

The proposed bill would edit the Basic Law - the Government to state that Deri could not be tried for theft, corruption or tax offenses.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 18:00
ARYE DERI gives the thumbs-up sign on Wednesday outside his Har Nof home in Jerusalem. (photo credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/Reuters)
ARYE DERI gives the thumbs-up sign on Wednesday outside his Har Nof home in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/Reuters)

The Labor Party presented a bill to the Knesset to place Shas head Arye Deri "above the law" and edit the Basic Law - the Government to allow him to serve as a minister, in response to a bill proposed by Deri to implement criminal penalties against the Women of the Wall on Thursday.

The proposed bill would exempt specifically Deri from the section of the Basic Law - the Government concerning issues that would disqualify a person from serving as a minister and would allow him to serve "in any situation."

The proposed bill would also edit the law to state that Deri could not be tried for theft, corruption or tax offenses.

"Recently, we have witnessed repeated attempts by the coalition to enable Arye Deri to be appointed as a minister, with all means acceptable in achieving this end: lying to the court in a plea bargain, fast-tracked personal legislation and now legislation to bypass judicial review," wrote the party in the explanatory notes of the bill.

"Since it is clear that this government will not stop until Deri is appointed minister, it is proposed to create an arrangement under which Arye Deri will be officially above the law, and he will be allowed to commit any property crime that is prohibited to all other mortal citizens. Thus he will be able to serve as a minister and the coalition will be able to stop changing every aspect of the rule of law and the relationship between the branches of government just for the appointment of one man. In this way, the rule of law will be protected and Arye Deri will be able to continue to steal from the public without interruption - in accordance with the will of the coalition."

Women of the Wall read from a Torah scroll at the Western Wall on the seventh day of Hanukkah, December 25, 2022. (credit: WOMEN OF THE WALL) Women of the Wall read from a Torah scroll at the Western Wall on the seventh day of Hanukkah, December 25, 2022. (credit: WOMEN OF THE WALL)

While the Labor party's bill was portrayed as satire, the coalition has discussed amending the same Basic Law to forbid the High Court from reviewing any ministerial appointments, which would allow Deri to serve as a minister without the court being able to intervene.

The coalition has already amended the law to allow individuals who received suspended sentences, like Deri, to serve as ministers. The appointment of Deri as health and finance minister was shot down by the High Court last month on the grounds that the appointment was "unreasonable" and that Deri had committed in his plea bargain to not return to public life.

Shas withdraws bill to penalize women at the Western Wall

Earlier on Thursday, the Shas Party proposed a bill that would penalize women deemed to be wearing immodest clothing with six months in prison or a fine of NIS 10,000. The bill also created a series of other offenses, including banning any music that doesn't receive explicit permission from the rabbi of the Western Wall.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and soon after the Shas Party itself, dismissed the outrage that the bill sparked, claiming that it never would have progressed in its current form.

The Shas Party stated that it had pushed forward the bill after the High Court of Justice refused to postpone a hearing concerning the activities of the Women of the Wall at the Western Wall.

According to the party, Netanyahu informed the heads of the coalition that he intends to submit a response in the case which will lead to a postponement of the hearing, Shas agreed to withdraw the bill.



Tags aryeh deri Labor Shas law Basic Law corruption
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
2

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 19,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by