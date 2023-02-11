Protestors demonstrate against judicial reforms across Israel

Demonstrations against the government's proposed judicial reforms were held in cities across Israel on Saturday evening.

As in previous weeks, the main protest was held in Tel Aviv on Kaplan Street, in front of the Tel Aviv Governmental Complex and started at 7 p.m. It began with a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the terror attack in Jerusalem on Friday, in which two children and one man were killed.

Demonstration on the Ayalon

After the protest, a march is planned to set out to the Ayalon Highway.

The police announced before the demonstration that it would allow the protestors to block the Ayalon Highway, in contrast to the demonstrations in recent weeks and against National Security Minister Ben-Gvir's orders, KAN News reported.

Demonstrators block Ayalon Highway in protest against new government, December 29, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Ahead of the main demonstrations, hundreds of students participated in a protest march from Rothschild Street to Kaplan Street.

The organizers of the student protest stated: "The public has its say in demonstrations across the country and in polls: The majority of the people oppose the coup! It's time for the government to hit the brakes before there's an accident here. We will continue marching in Kaplan, and if they don't hear us from here, on Monday we will go to the Knesset to make sure they do."

The police closed off multiple streets across Tel Aviv in preparation for the demonstration and the marches.

At the protest, MK Gideon Sa'ar called the government "a weak government in the face of our enemies and cruel to its citizens."

He added that "[National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir is announcing 'Defensive Shield 2' and Netanyahu's office is mocking him. A failing group that is united only one subject: Overpowering the judicial system for the sake of personal interests. Start working on security and the high cost of living. Take your hands off the democratic government!"