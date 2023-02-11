The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Protestors demonstrate against judicial reforms across Israel

Like in recent weeks, protestors assembled across the country to demonstrate against the proposed judicial reforms.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 19:37
Students protesting against the judicial reforms in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: The Student's Protest)
Students protesting against the judicial reforms in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: The Student's Protest)

Demonstrations against the government's proposed judicial reforms were held in cities across Israel on Saturday evening.

As in previous weeks, the main protest was held in Tel Aviv on Kaplan Street, in front of the Tel Aviv Governmental Complex and started at 7 p.m. It began with a minute of silence in honor of the victims of the terror attack in Jerusalem on Friday, in which two children and one man were killed.

Demonstration on the Ayalon

After the protest, a march is planned to set out to the Ayalon Highway.

The police announced before the demonstration that it would allow the protestors to block the Ayalon Highway, in contrast to the demonstrations in recent weeks and against National Security Minister Ben-Gvir's orders, KAN News reported.

Demonstrators block Ayalon Highway in protest against new government, December 29, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Demonstrators block Ayalon Highway in protest against new government, December 29, 2022 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Ahead of the main demonstrations, hundreds of students participated in a protest march from Rothschild Street to Kaplan Street.

The organizers of the student protest stated: "The public has its say in demonstrations across the country and in polls: The majority of the people oppose the coup! It's time for the government to hit the brakes before there's an accident here. We will continue marching in Kaplan, and if they don't hear us from here, on Monday we will go to the Knesset to make sure they do."

The police closed off multiple streets across Tel Aviv in preparation for the demonstration and the marches.

At the protest, MK Gideon Sa'ar called the government "a weak government in the face of our enemies and cruel to its citizens."

He added that "[National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir is announcing 'Defensive Shield 2' and Netanyahu's office is mocking him. A failing group that is united only one subject: Overpowering the judicial system for the sake of personal interests. Start working on security and the high cost of living. Take your hands off the democratic government!"



Tags Tel Aviv protests Yariv Levin students ayalon bridge Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by