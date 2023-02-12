The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Arye Deri quitting politics was not part of plea bargain, Mandelblit admits

"Yes, we are making Deri suffer legally," said Mandelblit on Sunday. "I think there was a problem with the investigation. [It] began with a crime, with very serious allegations, including bribery."

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 20:45

Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 21:12
Outgoing Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit at his retirement ceremony, February 1, 2022. (photo credit: DAVID WEIL/GPO)
Outgoing Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit at his retirement ceremony, February 1, 2022.
(photo credit: DAVID WEIL/GPO)

Shas chairman MK Arye Deri did not pledge that he would quit politics as part of his plea bargain from late January 2022, former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit said in a video clip from an interview with Channel 12's Ilana Dayan that was published on Sunday.

"Yes, he suffered an inuy din [halachic term for the continuation of a person's trial for a long time without justifiable reason]," said Mandelblit on Sunday. "I think there was a problem with the investigation. [It] began with a crime, with very serious allegations, including bribery."

"They launched an investigation - a very complex, lengthy one which included legal investigations abroad that [I oversaw] as well," he continued. "After quite a few years, they actually came back with an answer, but overall I don't think we covered ourselves in glory in this probe."

Mandelblit concluded, saying, "the law enforcement system did not excel in this case."

The legal troubles of Arye Deri

Head of the Shas party Aryeh Deri, leads a faction meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Head of the Shas party Aryeh Deri, leads a faction meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The High Court last month ordered Netanyahu to fire Deri from his position as Health Minister and Interior Minister, as the appointment was deemed "extremely unreasonable" both because of Deri's criminal history including a conviction for tax offenses in January 2022, and because Deri misled the courts by promising that he would not rejoin politics in order to receive a lenient plea bargain in that conviction.

Mandelblit's comments seem like proof that the court made a mistake, since he indeed did not pledge to quit politics as part of the plea bargain. However, the judges wrote that despite it not being an official part of the actual agreement, the court's protocols showed that he indeed made such a commitment in court, and that this was significant in the judge's decision to approve the plea agreement. Mandelblit's comments are therefore not likely to change Deri's legal status.

However, the comments may sway public opinion regarding the "Deri Law", which polls have shown is widely unpopular. The law, which is an amendment to Basic Law: The Government, blocks the High Court from intervening in ministerial appointments. The coalition hopes that this will allow Deri to be reappointed and not have the High Court intervene. The Cabinet Committee on Legislation voted on Sunday to support the law and it will now head to the Knesset for its preliminary vote.

'These words will fall on death ears' - Shas MKs

Religious Minister Michael Malchieli responded to Mandelblit's statement on Sunday, saying: "Tonight, what we all [already] knew was further sharpened - there is a system of brutal persecution against Shas chairman Rabbi Deri. An insatiable system is operating out of revenge and pure evil. These words will surely fall on the deaf ears of the members of the Movement for the Quality of Government, who lead a campaign of incitement and defilement day after day in pursuit of justice." 

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) also responded to Mandelblit in an interview on Sunday.

"Today it became clear to all of us once again how much the [the High Court's attempt to stop Deri from taking office] is a complete miscarriage of justice. When Mandelblit says in his own voice, unequivocally and clearly, that there was a terrible and ongoing legal torture and that he [was not aware of] any commitment of Deri's that he would retire from political life permanently or for any period of time, any other decision is a distortion of the truth and of the voter's will."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.



Tags aryeh deri Knesset Shas bribery crime Mandelbilt
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
2

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
3

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
4

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
5

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by