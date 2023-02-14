The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Danon to Lapid: Don't try to convince Likud MKs to oppose judicial reform

In a press conference on Monday, Lapid urged certain Likud members not to support the judicial reform.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 14:34
Danny Danon and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Danny Danon and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Likud MK Danny Danon on Tuesday rejected opposition leader Yair Lapid's call on Monday for seven Likud MKs to oppose the government's proposed judicial reforms.

"Lapid, do not try turning to anyone on the Right, we are determined to carry out the reform," Danon said on Radio Galey Yisrael. "Perhaps Lapid got confused regarding the word 'dialogue.' We support dialogue, but not capitulation. We are approaching this reform from a position of strength and we have full public backing both outside and within the Knesset," Danon said.

Danon's comments came in response to Lapid's comments in a joint press conference on Monday with National Unity chair MK Benny Gantz, Yisrael Beytenu chair MK Avigdor Liberman and Labor chair MK Merav Michaeli, in which Lapid appealed directly to seven member of the Likud to voice their reservations.

What did Lapid say to the Likud MKs?

The seven were Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman MK Yuli Edelstien, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Economy Minister Nir Barkat, Energy Minister Yisrael Katz, Danon and Knesset Economy Committee chair MK David Bitan.

Lapid addressed the seven by turning to their past. He mentioned Dichter's service as Shin Bet head, Edelstein's as a "prisoner of Zion", Gallant's long IDF career and more.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid is seen addressing the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid is seen addressing the Knesset, in Jerusalem, on February 6, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

All of these politicians knew the problematic aspects of the judicial reform, and it was time for them to step up and do what is right, Lapid argued.

Army Radio reported on Tuesday morning that a number of MKs and ministers from the Likud who were "elected on the judicial reform ticket" had agreed in a joint discussion on Monday that they would "advance leaving the coalition and the party" if there would be any significant compromise on the reform. The report was not confirmed.

 



