Ben-Gvir clashes with police chief, Netanyahu on east J'lm demolitions - report

UN special rapporteurs published a statement accusing Israel of committing "domicide" against Palestinians.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 16:17
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai. (photo credit: LIAM FORBERG)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai.
(photo credit: LIAM FORBERG)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir clashed with Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai on Monday after Ben-Gvir demanded that police step up the pace of home demolitions in east Jerusalem, according to Haaretz.

According to the report, Ben-Gvir made the demand shortly after two homes belonging to the Bashir family were demolished in the Jebl Mukaber neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

Shabtai reportedly responded "This is not how decisions are made... I presented you with a plan of what can be done in the face of operational constraints. I don't have 300 officers to assign to this right now, can you give me another 300 officers? We will evacuate the buildings in Jerusalem according to the operational plan we established."

Kobi Shabtai, reportedly

The report comes days after a planned demolition of a large building in the Wadi Kaddum neighborhood of east Jerusalem was pushed off, reportedly after a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Sunday, Ben-Gvir argued with Netanyahu about the demolition of the building in Wadi Kaddum during a security cabinet meeting, Ynet reported. According to the report, Netanyahu said that such a demolition would spark international outrage, with Ben-Gvir responding "I'm tired of accepting the policy of tolerance."

Itamar Ben-Gvir, reportedly
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR speaks to the media in Sheikh Jarrah last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) ITAMAR BEN-GVIR speaks to the media in Sheikh Jarrah last month. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

On Tuesday, the Jerusalem Municipality demolished a warehouse and parking lot belonging to Arab resident Alaa Ghaith in Silwan in east Jerusalem, according to Palestinian reports.

While the demolition took place on the premise that the structures were built illegally, Ghaith claims that he had received a permit.

UN accuses Israel of 'domicide' against Palestinians

On Monday, the UN special rapporteurs on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory, the right to adequate housing and the human rights of internally displaced persons published a statement accusing Israel of committing "domicide" against Palestinians.

“The systematic demolition of Palestinian homes, erection of illegal Israeli settlements and systematic denial of building permits for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank amounts to 'domicide,'" wrote the three.

“Direct attacks on the Palestinian people’s homes, schools, livelihoods and water sources are nothing but Israel’s attempts to curtail the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and to threaten their very existence."

“Israel’s tactics of forcibly displacing and evicting the Palestinian population appear to have no limits. In occupied east Jerusalem, tens of Palestinian families also face imminent risks of forced evictions and displacement, due to discriminatory zoning and planning regimes that favor Israeli settlement expansion – the act that is illegal under international law and amounts to a war crime.”

The UN special rapporteurs warned that the sealing and demolition of homes of terrorists is "in fundamental disrespect of international human rights norms and the rule of law," calling such actions "collective punishment."

“We regret that impunity prevails, in particular for human rights violations and potential war crimes committed by the occupying power. It is high time for international adjudication bodies to determine the nature of the Israeli occupation and seek justice and accountability for all crimes committed in the occupied Palestinian territory,” added the special rapporteurs. 



