The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Ministers approve controversial 'Hametz Law' for preliminary reading in Knesset

The "Hametz Law" makes it illegal for hospitals to enter or hold hametz (leavened bread) during Passover.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2023 20:23
CLEARLY, THE BIG hametz controversy is a crummy excuse for Idit Silman’s behavior. (photo credit: Avital Pinnick/Flickr)
CLEARLY, THE BIG hametz controversy is a crummy excuse for Idit Silman’s behavior.
(photo credit: Avital Pinnick/Flickr)

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday approved a number of controversial laws to be brought before the Knesset for their preliminary reading, including the "Hametz Law" to prohibit hametz in hospitals on Passover and the "Rabbinical Courts Law" and the law that would broaden the jurisdiction of religious courts.

The "Hametz Law," proposed by United Torah Judaism MKs Moshe Gafni, Yaakov Asher and Yitzhak Pindros, makes it illegal for hospitals to enter or hold hametz (leavened bread) during Passover, and authorizes hospital directors to appoint someone to enforce this. The law would not apply to hospitals that do not define themselves as being kosher.

The issue of hametz in hospitals is an issue that has come up every year in recent years. It even served as the official trigger for then Yamina MK and current Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman to quit the previous coalition last April, a move that cost it its majority and destabilized the government, which fell two months later. Then Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz prohibited hospital directors from checking for hametz at the entrance in line with a High Court ruling on the matter, and Silman left the coalition in protest.

The law to broaden the jurisdiction of religious courts was proposed by UTJ MKs Gafni Asher and Uri Makleb, as well as Shas MK Yinon Azulay. It gives religious courts the power to serve as arbitrators in civil cases if both sides agree to this, and serves as an expansion of religious courts' current jurisdiction over marital status, burial and conversion.

Proposed judicial reforms

Head of the Finance committee MK Moshe Gafni leads a Finance committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 17, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Head of the Finance committee MK Moshe Gafni leads a Finance committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 17, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Gafni linked these laws to the government's proposed reform of Israel's judicial system.

"Hospital directors had the option to prohibit hametz on Passover, which is critical for the patients and for society, and the High Court intervened without authority," Gafni said after both bills passed the ministerial committee. "In the Rabbinical Courts Law as well, when it is an arbitration that both sides agree that it be held in the rabbinical court, the High Court intervened and ruled that both side's agreement does not matter, and prevented it without authority.

"This is additional proof how far the High Court goes in its intervention in subjects that are not under its jurisdiction. Today we are fixing this with legislation that will be brought later on this week to the Knesset plenum," Gafni said.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman and former finance minister MK Avigdor Liberman responded on Twitter, "Put simply, the rabbinical courts will be able to hear civil and economic cases and rule according to the Torah, the halakha and their own discretion.

"The rabbinical courts already today are funded by an enormous sum of approximately NIS 200 million, funds which would have been better off investing in adding positions to the judicial system that would assist in speeding up legal and bureaucratic procedures that all Israelis encounter.

"When we return to power will return to normalcy. Whoever chooses to turn to the rabbinical courts may do so privately, without funding from taxpayers and the middle class," Liberman concluded.



Tags Knesset Passover united torah judaism moshe gafni israeli knesset Knesset members Idit Silman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
5

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by