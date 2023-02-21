Herzog: There's still time for dialogue on judicial reform

Israeli politicians and public figures responded on Tuesday morning to the coalition's passing the first reading of its controversial judicial reform late Monday night, which alters the makeup of the Judicial Appointments Committee such that the coalition has an automatic majority, and bars the High Court from ruling on appeals against Basic Laws.

President Isaac Herzog said in an interview at a Yediot Ahronot conference that he was "disappointed" and that he had "hard feelings" that his call for the sides to enter negotiations before Knesset's first reading did not bear fruit, but that there was still time for dialogue.

"We need to make every effort so that following this vote it will be possible to continue negotiating, to reach an agreed outline that will take us out of this difficult period, into a period of agreed constitutional reform.

"The dispute can be resolved. The majority of the people want a solution, the majority of the people want an agreed outline," Herzog said.

"This is not a done deal because though it has passed the first reading, it has still yet to pass a second and third reading.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen sitting with his face in his hands in the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem, on February 20, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"It is right and proper that you find a way to reach out in such a way as to allow a sense of trust in the process, in the negotiation process," Herzog said, addressing the coalition. "Prove generosity as winners, find a way to bring the opposition to negotiations."

"I said what I had to say clearly," he added. "It's clear that I'm disappointed that [my initiative] was not answered, but I think it's already behind us and we need to move forward. Reality demands that we begin dialogue," Herzog said.

Michaeli: No point in dialogue, protests should continue

Labor chairperson MK Merav Michaeli argued that there was no longer any point in dialogue and called for the protests to increase.

"The most dangerous thing for democracy now is for the greatest and most important protest in the country's history to pause," Michaeli wrote on Twitter in response to another opposition MK, who called for a halt in protests in exchange for a freezing of the reform's legislation.

"On the contrary. Now is the time to accelerate at full strength," she wrote.

Abbas calls for negotiations at president's residence

Ra'am chairperson Mansour Abbas argued that it was time for dialogue.

"The responsible act now is to begin negotiations immediately between all of the opposition leaders and coalition leaders at the president's residence, and in parallel continue the protest in the streets in order to prevent a destructive and unbalanced legislative process in the Knesset," Abbas on Radio Nas.

Ohana: Giant step for governance.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana expressed joy over the bill passing its first reading.

"Last night something changed in the Knesset: The changes to the judicial system that are so necessary and the formalization of its relation to the most democratic branch [of government] took a small step forwards in terms of legislation – but a giant step [forwards[ in governance. The unavoidable result – a more varied judicial system," Ohana said at a B'sheva Group conference in Jerusalem.

"Israel this morning is far more democratic than Israel of yesterday; no more of the tyranny of the minority, but yes to consideration of the minority.

"There is no majority in the Knesset for malice, evil and cruelty. Supporters and detractors [of the reform] – we may be political opponents but we are not enemies. We are part of one nation," Ohana said.