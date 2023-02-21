One of the largest changes to the judge selection committee that would be brought about by the judicial reform bill that passed first reading on Monday is the removal of Israel Bar Association representatives from the panel.

Sara Haviv, a lawyer and retired judge, explained that up until now, the composition of the judge selection committee has been the justice minister and another cabinet minister, the High Court of Justice President and two other justices, two members of Knesset, and two Bar association representatives.

"It is a committee that is considered, or has been considered until now, relatively balanced," said Haviv.

A balanced committee

The current system and the changes to the committee must be understood in the "context of our democratic system. We have a system of built-in checks and balances on the authority of the government," said Haviv. Unlike in the US or UK where there are other systems like a bicameral legislature or a constitution, the court has been the only check to government excess.

The new panel would replace the two Bar representatives with the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman and another minister, and two public representatives of the Justice minister's choosing. According to Haviv, this along with other factors such as requiring the judge on the panel to be retired and chosen in agreement with the justice minister, would create a condition in which the ruling coalition would have an automatic majority.

Supreme Court President Ester Hayut speaks at an Israel Bar Association conference in Tel Aviv, last week. (credit: GIDEON MARKOWICZ/FLASH 90)

"Now the committee is fully political," said Haviv. "I mean absolutely, the coalition, the government, will have full control. The head of the committee will have full control over judges who will be appointed, over the promotion of judges who are already in office, and certainly in the High Court."

The loss of the Bar members isn't just change the political nature of the committee, but as Haviv explained, also the professionalism of the panel.

The Bar members "are essentially customers of the court. They come to the court every day and present different sides of the law, and therefore they are able to appreciate the professionalism and ability of the judges."

These lawyers are able to see a side of the judges that isn't necessarily appreciated by other judges. While a judge may be able to present himself well on paper and in front of other judges, their actual conduct is known by the Bar Association, of whom all Israeli lawyers are members.

Unlike many politicians, the Bar Association members also have qualified professional opinions that can help choose the right candidates, by merit "of temperament, also for the matter of efficiency, the matter of patience, and proficiency in relevant subjects," Haviv explained.

The court has the power to strike down legislation

Yonatan Green, who wrote the paper "Association of lawyers in Israel - analysis and proposal for reform" for the Kohelet Forum, says that while in some systems it makes sense to have a professional association like the Bar help select judges, not so in a system like Israel's in which the court has the power to strike down legislation.

Such judges need to be chosen keeping in mind political priorities, policy preferences and biases, as there are many judicial powers, such as the reasonableness clause, that cross from the threshold of being a professional matter into the realm of political power. According to Green, it is a global norm for judges with political power to be appointed under a political rationale rather than a professional one.

"When that happens, the rationale for the people who are making that appointment becomes a democratic rationale," said Green. "The idea is do these people represent the public, do these people represent democratic authorities? And that's where the problem comes in with the professional association's involvement in the selection process.

The Bar cannot be seen as representatives of the public, said Green, and can hardly be seen as representatives of all lawyers, who are required to be members of the association to practice.

Green also expressed concern about the symbiotic relationship between the Bar and the judiciary. There are many vested interests for lawyers to cooperate with the bar in order to seek judgeships, and similarly the Bar has an interest in forming a bloc on the committee to vote together for judges.

This is not to say that lawyers should not be excluded from the selection process, said Green. The legal community can be involved in another way, such as a mandatory consulting process, an observer status or other type of advisory function.

"We certainly want to hear the legal practicing legal community's position on any particular candidate," said Green. "And it's very valuable to know what practicing lawyers think of a particular candidate, whether they are good judges or not good judges."