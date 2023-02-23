The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Appeal to Knesset Ethics Committee against MK Almog Cohen

The Movement for the Quality of Government protested Cohen's remarks made against fellow MKs in the Knesset plenum.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2023 04:17
Otzma Yehudit party member Almog Cohen during a an election campaign conference in Ramat Gan, September 4, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Otzma Yehudit party member Almog Cohen during a an election campaign conference in Ramat Gan, September 4, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The Movement for the Quality of Government appealed to the Ethics Committee of the Knesset on Tuesday to summon Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen to give account of his behavior on the night of the vote on the judicial reform bills.

During the voting, MK Cohen published a live broadcast from the Knesset plenum over social media, in which he called insulting remarks towards members of the Knesset from the opposition.

Cohen's remarks

"He dishonored the dignity of the legislative process in the Knesset and violated the rules of ethics instructing members of the Knesset to behave in an appropriate way and to serve as a personal example of appropriate behavior," the organization stated. It further called Cohen's statements "harsh, serious and inappropriate."

Cohen called the Arabic term for 'shut up' towards MK Ofer Kasif and made sounds used for herding sheep. Cohen told the members of the Knesset sitting next to him, including Shas chairman Aryeh Deri: "You see, you speak to them in their language, they understand you. Like a lamb, that's how you should talk to them. Friends, I don't tell him to be quiet in Hebrew because he doesn't understand Hebrew."

Cohen then filmed Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi, saying "Ahmad Tibi is live," and referring to the fact that Tibi is a doctor, added "I wouldn't even let him take care of my dog."

Committee chairman Merav Ben Ari leads Internal security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on June 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Committee chairman Merav Ben Ari leads Internal security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on June 13, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

In his broadcast, Cohen was further heard saying that Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben Ari has "the voice of someone who is cleaning with a sponge."

Ben Ari reacted to the incident and said "Almog Cohen sent me a message and I didn't answer him. It's not enough! You don't act like that, neither towards me nor to the Arab Knesset members with whom I have endless arguments. They and you are elected officials, instead of taking the power given to you by the public, everything you do, certainly in the last month, is to behave in a way that is beyond any criticism."

At the end of her speech MK Ben Ari added: "You can keep the apology to yourself because I really don't forgive you. You shouldn't act like that."

Walla News contributed to this story.



Tags yesh atid ahmed tibi merav ben-ari Knesset Ethics Committee Otzma Yehudit Movement for the Quality of Government
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by