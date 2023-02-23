Appeal to Knesset Ethics Committee against MK Almog Cohen

The Movement for the Quality of Government appealed to the Ethics Committee of the Knesset on Tuesday to summon Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen to give account of his behavior on the night of the vote on the judicial reform bills.

During the voting, MK Cohen published a live broadcast from the Knesset plenum over social media, in which he called insulting remarks towards members of the Knesset from the opposition.

Cohen's remarks

"He dishonored the dignity of the legislative process in the Knesset and violated the rules of ethics instructing members of the Knesset to behave in an appropriate way and to serve as a personal example of appropriate behavior," the organization stated. It further called Cohen's statements "harsh, serious and inappropriate."

Cohen called the Arabic term for 'shut up' towards MK Ofer Kasif and made sounds used for herding sheep. Cohen told the members of the Knesset sitting next to him, including Shas chairman Aryeh Deri: "You see, you speak to them in their language, they understand you. Like a lamb, that's how you should talk to them. Friends, I don't tell him to be quiet in Hebrew because he doesn't understand Hebrew."

Cohen then filmed Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi, saying "Ahmad Tibi is live," and referring to the fact that Tibi is a doctor, added "I wouldn't even let him take care of my dog."

In his broadcast, Cohen was further heard saying that Yesh Atid MK Merav Ben Ari has "the voice of someone who is cleaning with a sponge."

Ben Ari reacted to the incident and said "Almog Cohen sent me a message and I didn't answer him. It's not enough! You don't act like that, neither towards me nor to the Arab Knesset members with whom I have endless arguments. They and you are elected officials, instead of taking the power given to you by the public, everything you do, certainly in the last month, is to behave in a way that is beyond any criticism."

At the end of her speech MK Ben Ari added: "You can keep the apology to yourself because I really don't forgive you. You shouldn't act like that."

Walla News contributed to this story.