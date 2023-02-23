Protests against the government's judicial reforms will hold a "day of struggle" on Wednesday that will include disruptions of public order, a coalition of protest leaders said in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

"This is the most important fight of my life," former chief of staff and defense minister Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon said at the conference. "We are in the midst of a legislative process that is a D9 [military tractor] over the judicial system, and it is clear according to every definition that this is a coup d'etat. We are in the midst of an economic crisis and about to enter a security crisis, and all because of the coalition's role to save [the prime minister] from the might of the law," Ya'alon said.

The country is also heading towards a constitutional crisis in which the High Court will rule that the judicial reforms are illegal, and then every governmental body will have to decide for itself whether to listen to the court or to the government, Ya'alon charged. Even if the laws pass, it is important that the protests continue, so that these governmental bodies, including the police, IDF and others, understand who the majority is, he added.

Protesting the judicial reforms

Those who are protesting are the majority of Israelis who serve in the IDF, work and pay taxes, and "the 20% who support it are either ultra-orthodox who do not serve in the IDF or far-right 'Smotriches' and 'Ben-Gvirs' who support a halakhic, theocratic, fascist and corrupt state," Ya'alon added.

Tal Barnoach, General Partner at Disruptive VC and part of the high-tech protests movement, added that there would be "economic destruction and destruction of entrepreneurship and technology. The budget that is being put forward now will not be worth the paper it is written on. We could be put back 30 years, and this will most damage the weakest levels of society as there will be less taxes and the cost of living will be higher."

WORKERS FROM the hi-tech sector protest against the proposed changes to the legal system, in Tel Aviv, on Tuesday. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Protests have been held for eight straight weeks on Saturday nights, with an estimated 250,000 Israelis across the country participating in the most recent one. Approximately 135,000 of those attended the central protest at Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv.

The past two weeks on Monday also included strikes, marches, roadblocks and even attempts to block the exits of coalition Knesset members' homes in order to prevent them from reaching the Knesset. This past Monday, February 20, a protest was held as the Knesset plenum began debates on the first reading of the amendments to Basic Law: The Judiciary, which would give the coalition power to appoint all of Israel's judges, and block the High Court from hearing cases against Basic Laws.

A week earlier, on February 13, the first such protest was held outside of the Knesset as the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee approved the laws for their first reading, which essentially was the first vote in the Knesset on the reforms.